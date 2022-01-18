OSWEGO — With new protocol coming from the New York State Department of Health, Oswego City School District Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin relayed information to OCSD families in a Tuesday letter about changes relating to COVID-19 policies.
The new guidance includes information about COVID-19 protocols and mandates — such as contact tracing and quarantine timelines — as it relates to OCSD with the state’s updates.
“We continue to consult around the clock internally and with local health officials to maintain the most accurate and up to date information district-wide,” Calvin said. “I am sharing a series of updates that have been put in place by the New York State Department of Health that apply to all area districts impacting a number of areas and ultimately allowing students to be in-person for learning more often.”
While Oswego County announced earlier this week that it will no longer conduct contact tracing, district officials said they will still “continue to track and work with individuals who test positive for COVID-19.”
The state made it “clear that individuals are now largely in charge of their own COVID-19 quarantines and contact tracing,” almost like an “honor-like reporting system,” Calvin wrote. That included schools, which are no longer required to perform contact tracing.
“Although they can continue to do so if they choose to do so when a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19,” Calvin said. “Once we learn of a positive case, we will be sure to contact all parents or guardians of students who may have been a part of an exposure in writing and/or by phone.”
Along with contact tracing, the new quarantine guidance for students 5 years and older who have received the “full recommended vaccine schedule regardless of booster status” and are asymptomatic allows for those students to attend school in-person while remaining quarantined outside of school.
Even though the quarantine guidance has changed, anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate while recovering. The isolation period should last at least five days but could be longer depending on symptoms.
“It should be noted that this is a change from the previous isolation requirements which lasted between 10-14 days,” Calvin said.
Students who are vaccinated and eligible for a booster COVID-19 shot, but haven’t yet done so, are not allowed to participate in extracurricular activities — such as athletics, after schools clubs or music-related events — for 10 days if they’re exposed to COVID-19.
Additionally, those students must quarantine at home for five days, but can still attend school for classes per the aforementioned new guidance.
“This rule doesn’t apply to 5- to 11-year-olds since they’re not yet eligible for boosters,” Calvin said.
Following an increase of at-home COVID-19 tests, Calvin encouraged reporting data from those tests to the state, even though it’s not required, to help maintain state-wide tracking of COVID-19.
He included a link for Oswego County residents to report their at-home test results: https://treasurerforms.oswegocounty.com/Forms/Report-Positive-COVID-Self-Tests.
Calvin advised for those with questions or concerns to call OCSD’s COVID-19 hotline at 315-341-2050.
“I want to first thank you for your patience and staying with us as a whirlwind of information and guidance have been issued this past week by the state regarding COVID-19 protocols, mandates, contact tracing, quarantine guidance and more,” Calvin said. “I will be in touch as soon as possible should guidance be altered again.”
