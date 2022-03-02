OSWEGO — Indoor masking will be optional for Oswego City School District students and staff going forward, district administrators said at Tuesday’s board of education meeting.
The decision, which was to go into effect Wednesday and was unanimously approved by the board, comes after Oswego City School District (OCSD) officials met with local public health authorities to discuss the state of the pandemic in the county.
“What we saw in the local data is a decrease in numbers,” said Superintendent Mathis Calvin III.
As of Tuesday, the district reported having 24 pending COVID-19 cases with students, and only one staff pending case. That day, Oswego Middle School, Charles E. Riley Elementary School and Fitzhugh Park Elementary School each reported one new COVID-19 case, respectively.
Earlier this week, the Oswego County Health Department reported that the seven-day accumulated COVID-19 case counts continue to decline.
As of Monday, health department officials said an additional 288 residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the previous week. This total includes positive results from lab-confirmed tests and at-home tests from Feb. 21 through Feb. 27, and marks the seventh week of a downward trend.
Even with the changes to the district’s approach to masking, Calvin said the district will continue to recommend vaccination among members of the district, as well as other measures such as continuing to encourage social distancing and hand washing where possible. The superintendent also noted the district will continue to offer weekly COVID-19 screening testing, as well as provide masks, hand sanitizer, and rapid COVID-19 test kits for those who request those items.
The current spaced-out seating at cafeterias will also remain for the time being, Calvin added.
“We also want to monitor all behavior connected to masking,” he said. “We don’t want any child at any time to feel bad, teased, or bullied because of masking.”
Dr. Robert Morgan, OCSD’s medical director and a local family physician, said the district made the decision to move away from a masking mandate after considering scientific data.
“When we started this year we always said we would follow the science,” Morgan said. “The science has been confusing at times, to say the least. We are moving forward because things are getting better.”
Part of the improvement highlighted by Morgan is measured by new guidance recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Last week, the CDC unveiled a new widget on its website that aims to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest local data. The data being considered includes hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and total number of new COVID-19 cases in the area, according to the CDC’s website.
As of Tuesday night, Oswego County’s COVID-19 community level was listed as “high,” based on data from last week. The CDC recommends people in counties with that denomination wear masks indoors and in public and get tested if symptoms arise. The CDC also encourages vaccination.
Even though the county’s current community level is listed as “high,” Morgan said a recent meeting with local health department officials left him encouraged that the county is trending in the right direction and may soon enter a lower community level.
“I suspect we will be below 8 percent in terms of the percentage of lab or provider positive COVID-19 cases by the end of the week,” Morgan said.
Outside of being a data-driven decision, Morgan said making mask policies optional will help students with learning outcomes.
“It is time to give ourselves a choice,” he said. “There is no question the kids are better this year than last year because they have been in school. The psychological effects of not being in school are terrible.”
Both Morgan and Calvin noted the district will continue to monitor COVID-19 case numbers and other factors and eventually adapt to what the data prescribes.
“This isn’t cast in stone. This is a moving target,” Morgan said.
Board member Lisa Glidden spoke in opposition of the new guidance, noting that the county has already experienced drastic variance in the number of COVID-19 cases after a period of relatively low infection rates. She added the number of virus variants make it difficult for populations to attain true herd immunity.
“Right now, we are still in a high-level zone,” she said. “I think it is fantastic that we are trending downward. I just don’t know why we would risk that trend by having everybody unmask while we are still at a high-level zone.”
Morgan responded to Glidden’s comments, noting that the state and county have “passed the buck down” to the district.
“We are not saying nobody is going to wear a mask with this recommendation,” Morgan said, noting he expects a “significant number of people” still wearing a mask in school. “(The passing of the buck) is unfortunate, but that is the reality we have. I think everyone around us is going to try to make this optional and for us to be an island in the middle of that doesn’t make a lot of sense.”
Morgan also reiterated the district will continue to monitor data and make decisions accordingly.
Both Board President Heather DelConte and Calvin noted the board should delineate a specific agency to trust with guidance on COVID-19 mitigation strategies such as masking. DelConte added the board should trust an agency over a particular data point set up to trigger changes in policy.
“We need to recognize that we are not a health agency, we are an educational institution,” she said. “We need to identify what health agency guidance and recommendations to follow. For me it has to be a local agency because they know the local data the best.”
Following lengthy discussion, the board agreed to follow the CDC’s guidelines and recommendations but will revisit any further guidance on masking and other mitigation strategies based on local data supplied by local agencies.
The district’s decision also follows a Sunday announcement from Gov. Kathy Hochul ending the state’s mask requirement in schools. Hochul said the state reached the decision based on favorable COVID-19 data analyses and trends and by consulting with health and education experts, as well as parents, teachers and school administrators.
“With more New Yorkers getting vaccinated, and the steady decline over the past several weeks in cases and hospitalizations from the Omicron variant, we are now entering a new phase of the pandemic. Because New Yorkers have stepped up, we can confidently remove the statewide mask requirement in our schools,” Hochul said in a statement. “This is a huge step forward for our kids and communities and I am grateful to the students, educators and parents for their dedication to keeping us all safe. We’ve reached this milestone because of your hard work.”
Hochul touted improved vaccination rates as influencing her decision to end the mask mandate. Among large states, Hochul said, New York has the highest rate of adults fully vaccinated for COVID-19, the highest rate of teenagers fully vaccinated for COVID-19, and the second-highest rate of children ages 5-11 fully vaccinated.
“We continue to urge all New Yorkers to get vaccinated and get boosted, and we will work with our partners in education statewide to ensure our schools, teachers, and students have the support they need to keep our classrooms healthy and safe,” said State Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett.
Prior to this decision, the district had already informed parents last week it planned to loosen some of its COVID-19 mitigation strategies starting Feb. 28.
In a letter issued to district families, Calvin said temperature checks for students entering buses and buildings would no longer be required. In addition, parents and students would no longer need to fill out and submit the district’s weekly health screening.
