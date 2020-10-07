OCO, SAF, community observe Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is national Domestic Violence Awareness Month and local efforts are again spearheaded by Oswego County Opportunities’ Service to Aid Families (SAF) to stand in solidarity with victims of domestic violence. Seen above, the staff of Oswego County OBGYN on Montcalm Street stand outside their office with some of the hundreds of purple flags SAF and other anti-domestic violence advocates have placed. Each flag represents a victim SAF assisted last year. Experts estimate every nine seconds, a woman in the United States is beaten or assaulted. As victims suffer at the hands of a spouse, intimate partner, or family member, it affects their children, families, and entire communities. If you or someone you love is a victim or survivor of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual violence or stalking, call the SAF Crisis Hotline at 315-342-1600. Free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day.

 Seth Wallace photo

