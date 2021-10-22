FULTON — Oswego County Opportunities this month received $200,000 in federal funding to combat local homelessness and youth runaway issues.
U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-Camillus, announced the funding earlier this month and said it would allow the Fulton-based organization to expand its efforts to provide emergency shelter, food, clothing, counseling and healthcare referrals for runaway and homeless youth under 18. The funding is provided through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Basic Centers Program (BCP), and local officials said it would be used to maintain the Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Youth Emergency Services (YES) Shelter.
“Oswego County Opportunities plays an important role in our community, providing essential services to those in-need,” Katko said in a statement. “With this funding, Oswego County Opportunities will be able to expand programs that provide emergency shelter, food, clothing, and counseling to homeless and runaway children.”
The multi-year grant allocates $200,000 annually through 2024 — totaling $600,000 — to different community-based programs to strengthen their ability to address immediate needs of runaway and homeless youth under 18, according to the Family and Youth Services Bureau; a division of the Office of the Administration for Children & Families and HHS.
This is the second time OCO has been awarded the grant, which was previously awarded to OCO from 2018 to 2021.
“We are thankful to receive this federal funding to continue to provide services to this vulnerable population,” said OCO Homeless Services Coordinator Jill Brzuszkiewicz.
Brzuszkiewicz said the money would be used to maintain and properly fund OCO’s YES Shelter.
OCO said the federal funding would be primarily used to pay for staff and acquire food, electronics and hygiene products for the sheltered.
The YES shelter is an 8-bedroom safe space for children aged 18 or younger who have run away from their home or are homeless for any reason. Children can stay up to 21 days.
The shelter opened in August 2015 and hosts about 50 youth each year. Brzuszkiewicz said OCO documents show the shelter assisted 55 people in 2019, 53 in 2020 and so far in 2021, 28. OCO Homeless Services helped 727 people aged 24 years of age or younger throughout Oswego County in 2020, she said, and 572 youths so far in 2021.
“We are on track to serve just as many, if not more in 2021 that we did in 2020,” she said, noting the numbers of sheltered are down, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Not many people are moving around as much, not until the eviction moratorium is opened up, we are not seeing the movement we usually see.”
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this year signed an extension to the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020, which extended protections against foreclosures, evictions and additional challenges placed on tenants until Aug. 31. Gov. Kathy Hochul in September extended the protections until Jan. 15, 2022.
For more information, the OCO YES Program can be reached at (315) 342-7618.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.