OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department announced an additional 271 positive COVID-19 cases from lab/provider tests, according to a press release containing Wednesday testing data.
There were 1,066 lab/provider tests for a 25.42% positivity rate. Not included in the positive case number are 60 positive cases from at-home tests for the 331 total.
Oswego County also announced the beginning of the online self-reporting portal that went live last week. The portal construction followed New York State’s alteration of its COVID-19 response and “mitigation strategies.”
Test results from doctor’s offices, clinics, hospitals and the like do not need to be self-reported, according to the OCHD release. But if isolation orders are needed for schools or employers, “individuals can request such documents using the portal’s ‘Report a Positive Laboratory Test’ option.”
Since the county is also conducting limited contact tracing, the health department also “encourages residents” to personally give notice to any close contacts “as soon as they know their result.” The county will continue to contact those who have tested positive.
The close contacts should visit the state’s website: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/new-york-state-contact-tracing
“The health department, in collaboration with the New York State Department of Health, will continue to conduct case notifications on all identified positive cases,” said Oswego County Director of Preventive Health Services Jodi Martin. “There will be limited contact tracing occurring in Oswego County that will only include high-risk settings.”
The county added it will continue to work with local school districts to “maintain safe learning environments for students and staff.”
“Since the start of the pandemic, the health department has collaborated with local school districts to ensure student and staff safety,” Senior Public Health Nurse Jennifer Purtell said. “Oswego County will continue prioritizing school-related cases and partner with schools to keep our children in school.”
The change in contact tracing policies comes on the heels of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, rendering the former protocols “less effective, as local health departments cannot process the high volume of contacts due to limited time and resources.”
“This will allow Oswego County Health Department staff to continue to prioritize school-related cases and activities and cases at sensitive congregate settings, in addition to continuing support for the expansion of COVID-19 vaccination and testing,” said Associate Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg.
