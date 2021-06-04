OABPW installs new officers for 2021-2023

OSWEGO — The Oswego Association of Business and Professional Women recently held their installation ceremony for officers for 2021-2023:
- Barbie Russo, President
- Mary Clark, Vice President
- Sally Cafalone, Treasurer
- Karen Murray, Secretary
The OABPW is an active community service organization. Their mission is to provide support to the Human Concerns Center, adopt needy families at Christmas and award an annual scholarship.
Meetings are held September through June. Membership information may be obtained by contacting Mary Clark, 315-343-5081 or Barbie Russo, 315-343-9359
Their last meeting of the current fiscal year is scheduled for June 15 at Vonas. The scholarship winner will be announced and honored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.