ALBANY — State school administrators this week announced the cancellation of the upcoming January Regents exams, marking another dig the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on the education system locally and statewide.
The decision was announced Tuesday by the New York State Education Department (NYSED).
Education Commissioner Betty Rosa said the cancellation was because of the recent uptick statewide in COVID-19 cases and the uncertainty about administering exams safely.
This marks the sixth cancellation of state assessments since the pandemic began nearly two years ago. Previous canceled tests included the June and August 2020 Regents exams as well as all of the January 2021 and August 2021 Regents exams.
The NYSED in May canceled many of its June 2021 Regents exams, however, due to federal testing requirements, the English Language Arts, Algebra 1, Living Environment and Earth Science Regents exams were administered in June.
This week’s decision has no impact on the June and August 2022 Regents exams or any other state assessment programs as no decision has been made regarding those tests, the NYSED said.
“New York set a daunting record last week with more COVID-19 cases reported in one day than ever before,” Rosa said Tuesday. “Once again, the January Regents exams cannot be safely, equitably, and fairly administered across the state.”
Currently, there is a 7.8 percent seven-day average positivity rate statewide, according to recent state Department of Health data.
Locally, data from the Oswego County Health Department shows the county has one of the highest seven-day positive case averages (11.2 percent) compared to neighboring counties such as Jefferson (7.5 percent), Lewis (6.5), Cayuga (10.5), Onondaga (9.3), and Madison (14.7).
“Given the unpredictable nature of the pandemic, the recent acceleration in COVID-19 infections, and continuing upheaval the virus has caused in schools across the state, this decision is the right one,” Board of Regents Chancellor Lester Young Jr. said Tuesday. “Educators, school staff, communities and families have taken painstaking efforts to ensure a safe and healthy school year.”
Oswego City School District Superintendent Mathis Calvin III on Tuesday lauded the cancellation as the right move by state administrators to preserve the safety of students and staff.
“Given the pandemic-related concerns that students and staff are experiencing, I do believe that the cancellation of the January Regents exams is warranted and is in the best interest of all students at this time,” Calvin said.
Hannibal Central School District Superintendent Christopher Staats said while he is a “strong believer” in benchmark exams, he thinks the move was smart and in the best interest of the students.
“I am also a strong believer that we cannot jeopardize a student graduating from high school as they wait on an exam,” Staats said. “With so much uncertainty surrounding a student’s access to sit for an exam due to illness or a quarantine, this is an appreciated move by the New York State Department of Education.”
The New York State United Teachers Union — a statewide union representing more than 600,000 members of education staff — said canceling the exams was the right move and in the best decision given the pandemic.
“Given the unevenness of this school year with the pandemic still ongoing and the acute social-emotional needs of our students, canceling the January Regents exams is the right choice,” the union’s Tuesday statement read. “We thank Commissioner Rosa, Chancellor Young and the Board of Regents for recognizing that our educators are still assessing their students, preparing them to receive their diplomas and setting them up for success after graduation without this round of state exams.”
The NYSED is also seeking approval from the Board of Regents to adopt emergency regulations amending certain diploma testing requirements, state officials said. Under the proposed regulations, state education administrators said students planning to take January Regents exams would be exempt from passing requirements placed on the exams in order to receive a diploma.
However, if approved, students must meet certain requirements by the end of the first semester of the 2021-2022 school year to qualify for exemptions, according to the NYSED.
The requirements would include being enrolled in a course ordinarily culminating with a January 2022 Regents and earning credit for such a course; completing a makeup program to earn course credit; or being prepared to take a required Regents in order to graduate at the end of the first semester.
No indication was given on when the Board of Regents would provide its input on the proposed measures.
