NY-24: Balter says a better, kinder government is possible

SYRACUSE — Running for Congress isn’t supposed to be easy but as she closes in on her fourth Election Day in three years as a candidate, Dana Balter has taken the path of most resistance to get here and thinks central New York is ready for a change.
To many voters in Oswego County and the rest of the 24th Congressional District (portions of Onondaga, Wayne and Cayuga counties), Balter is a known quantity thanks to millions of dollars in advertisement investment placed both for and against her in the past 24 months. That’s one of the quirks of standing for elected office, she says: acting as the CEO of a “strange kind of small business.”
“It’s very short term with a really big budget and it ramps up from zero to a lot in a short time, then a few months later it’s gone,” Balter told The Palladium-Times in the beginning of September, just as her campaign was beginning to hire more staff and gear up for another contest with U.S. Rep. John Katko, R-Camillus.
It’s a rivalry that dates back to the first few months after the election of President Donald Trump in 2016, when Balter said she became intractably dissatisfied with Katko’s representation. The Democrat decided to run herself as a first-time candidate, and her grassroots, feminist message resonated strongly enough to defeat two better-funded candidates in the 2018 Democratic Party primary. She assailed Katko all summer and fall, but fell tantalizingly short on Election Day.
