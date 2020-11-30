Nuclear plants to test emergency alert sirens Tuesday, Dec. 1

SCRIBA — Oswego County residents within earshot of the 10-mile nuclear power plant radius will hear Exelon Generation’s safety alert system Tuesday afternoon.
Exelon, which owns both the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Generating Facility and the James A. FitzPatrick Nuclear Power Plant, announced Monday a test of its public notification system scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at 1 p.m.
During the test, 40 sirens in the 10-mile radius surrounding the nuclear plants in Scriba will sound for three to five minutes, according to Exelon officials. Additional single-siren tests may be conducted throughout the day. Exelon tests the siren system on a monthly and bi-annual basis to ensure public safety, according to Exelon spokesperson Susan Brannan Cole.
“This is only a test, and no response by the public is necessary,” Cole said.
In an actual emergency, the sirens would sound to alert the public to tune in to a local Emergency Alert System radio or television stations for more information. These stations are listed in the emergency planning brochure mailed to households and businesses in the 10‑mile Emergency Planning Zone around FitzPatrick and Nine Mile.
