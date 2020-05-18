Novelis death still under investigation; charges unlikely, police say

SCRIBA — Police say the recent death of an electrical contractor at Novelis is still under investigation but few details will emerge until a medical examiner’s report is processed.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office announced the fatal incident, which “appeared to be an accidental electrocution,” several hours after it occurred Friday at the Novelis Aluminum Mill in Scriba.
According to police, Peter Clark Jr., 54, of Tully, New York, was doing electrical work as an employee of Syracuse-based company Ridley Electric when he died, but investigators did not elaborate further as to the circumstances that led to Clark Jr.’s death.
The incident occurred at approximately 8:59 a.m. Friday, police said, and members of the sheriff’s office were assisted by Menter Ambulance and the Novelis Volunteer Fire Department. Clark Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators told The Palladium-Times Monday they did not anticipate any charges to be filed in connection with Clark Jr.’s death, but could not completely rule out that possibility until more information is received from the medical examiner’s office.
Multiple requests for comment by The Palladium-Times to Novelis officials in North America and ownership group Aditya Birla officials in India were not returned.
Created in 2005 as a spin-off from Canadian aluminum company Alcan, Novelis is one of the area’s largest employers with more than 1,100 workers.
