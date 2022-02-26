Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels delivers Fulton’s 2022 State of the City address
FULTON — Describing plans to move Fulton forward, Mayor Deana Michaels addressed city department heads, the common council and citizens of Fulton,
via Facebook livestream, at the 2022 State of the City address on Thursday.
Michaels welcomed newly elected common councilors Dan Farfaglia (1st Ward) and Ethan Parkhurst (4th Ward), in addition to thanking Common Council President Audrey Avery (5th Ward) for her leadership of the council since becoming president in 2021.
Fulton Parks and Recreation Director Chris Waldron and his team were also acknowledged for their efforts in helping to prepare the space for the SOTC
address.
“Over the past several years we have been faced with some of if not the most challenging times of our lives,” Michaels said. “A pandemic that has brought us to our knees, challenged us at every turn and made us question our future. Yet time and time again Fulton persevered.”
Michaels mentioned how the community came together and in “Fulton fashion” showed its resiliency and determination to rebound.
“Not even a pandemic was going to take us down,” she said.
Despite being “shaken to the core,” Michaels said there is a great deal of work ahead to continue with the successes of the past year.
Michaels noted the introduction of the new Neighborhood Block Cleanup Program, which was responsible for nearly 40 block cleanups this past year — including the cleaning of several neighborhoods and eradicating blight. She said various code updates were established to improve property conservation laws, in addition to improved rental permit management and an improved work order system.
Michaels said Department of Public Works crews finished a clearing project to open the views of the river along South First Street, and the re department painted and repaired all re hydrants throughout the city.
In an attempt to achieve safer neighborhoods, Michaels described how the Fulton Police Department introduced a new “Officer Ward Assignment Program,” rolled out a new bike patrol program and successfully completed Fulton’s police reform and reinvention policy, and a new and improved animal control program.
Michaels commended the Fulton Fire Department for certifying 12 members in entrenched rescue, establishing a Sharps Disposal Program for used syringes, lancets and needles, and introduced community outreach for re safety as a result of 3,103 calls for service.
The DPW was also praised for the nearly six miles of road they paved in 2021, which is roughly 11 percent of the city’s 55 miles of roadway. That was in addition to installing 14 Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant curb ramps, assisting with the ADA upgrades at Foster Park, reconstructing multiple manholes and catch basins throughout the city’s system, and installing 500 feet of water main along Whitcomb Road.
Michaels praised the new special events committee for bringing multiple events to the city for the first time, such as Big Truck Day and the Fall Festival, which brought thousands of attendees to the city. Michaels thanked the carpenters union for its assistance in helping the city clean up its streets and repair park accessories and helping the Pratt House with a new ADA ramp and parking space.
The mayor explained how, in 2020, she called for a capital management audit by the state comptroller and how that process successfully concluded in 2021. The departmental budget process was realigned to start earlier in the year and included a more comprehensive view and review by each department head and councilor.
“Our clerk (and) chamberlain helped to establish the offering of credit card services,” she said, “restructured dog and taxi licensing and restructured special event and vendor permitting.”
Michaels said for two years straight the city delivered a responsible budget and tax decrease without compromising the city’s services and offerings.
While the mayor believes the city had a successful 2021, she said she understands the skepticism in the community.
“For decades, Fulton has been delivered one blow or another,” Michaels said. “It’s hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel and to be optimistic. A new administration comes in and then a pandemic hits. Bail reform laws take effect. Unfunded mandates make their way to small municipalities and all the goals planned are abruptly paused.”
Michaels admitted that at times it looked like the city was never going to make progress.
“But today, that changes,” she said. “We are positioned to make significant strides in 2022.”
Calling on the support of the common council, the community, volunteers and partners to work for the common good, along with city leadership, Michaels
announced plans for Fulton in 2022.
“We will invest nearly $1 million to pave (state Route) 481 and improve sidewalks along 481 and the Route 3 corridor using state funding dollars,” Michaels said.
Michaels said the city will invest additional dollars to pave a list of neighborhood streets, take down rotting trees and remove nuisance tree stumps.
The mayor asked the common council to support the repair of Fulton’s sidewalks and proposed a “Save Our Sidewalks” Program, and install sidewalks where needed, specifically around G. Ray Bodley High
School.
The city will invest $1.3 million, received through state funding, to begin phase one of a shoreline stabilization effort, parking lot improvement, better drainage and a new fishing overlook point at and around the Davis-Standard Plant.
Another $250,000 is slated for a first-time homebuyers program. Michaels said they will work with banks and real estate companies. The city will help families to “realize the American Dream by becoming home-owners.”
Enhanced park and recreation programming will include a summer mixed martial arts program, a weekend food truck and a summer concert series. There will also be a new and improved “Tunes in June” experience, Fulton home show, Flavor of Fulton food festival, and the first of its kind iRacing league.
Michaels said the city has demolished three of its five demo targeted properties, with the remainder to be completed within the next few weeks. They’ve sold four vacant homes to the Fulton Community Development Agency to be used for its community housing program, with an additional ve vacant properties committed to a multi-million dollar legacy city’s restoration grant.
Police and fire initiatives such as Walk the Beat, Quality of Life Patrol, See Something, Say Something, and neighborhood watch programs will be instituted in neighborhoods and at events. Michaels said her administration is committed to improving the city’s parks and has begun applying for grants to meet that end. Using vacant city lots, Michaels asked the community to help establish “Community Gardens,” a program designed to support the health and well-being of the residents and neighborhoods of the city.
The mayor proposed that the common council invest in the development of Sharps Pond to become a nature preserve, complete with benches, a gazebo, picnic tables, various flower gardens and a quiet space for reading and relaxing.
A cannabis and advisory council is being formed to prepare for the passing of recreational marijuana sales legislation. Michaels said she is committed to exposing the truth of what is happening in Fulton with “pop-up gift and candy shops” opening in Fulton.
In closing, Michaels said she was excited to announce projects from the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award have begun.
“The first project underway is the Huhtamaki $2.1 million transformational project,” she said. “This project includes a new roof, sidewalks, new equipment, beautification efforts and more.”
Michaels said this project will help retain more than 600 employees in the area. The project of turning the former GJP site into a fast-casual restaurant is also underway. Bids for city projects are being drawn up to include
the second phase of the multi-use trail. Also, sign and awning programs, technical assistance, build out programs, and COVID relief grants will all be funded with a $1 million small business grant fund.
Also on the horizon for downtown are electric vehicle chargers, new signage, improved lighting, broad-band enhancements and a multi-million dollar reimagined marina.
Michaels also said the city will invest in west side businesses through American Rescue Plan grants not in the DRI zone in order for them to thrive and grow. A redesign for Veterans’ Park in March, a new stairwell leading to the new Towpath Trail and new sidewalks to the riverbanks are all slated for completion before Memorial Day.
Michaels announced plans for the city’s Memorial Day Salute. Those plans include a bigger parade, music acts, a carnival and 100 flags, a display at the Fulton War Memorial, a watch fire, and a fireworks display.
The final master plan of the former Nestle site, showcasing the city’s vision of what the site will become to effectively market to developers and build on a strong DRI investment in that area, will be on display at city hall showcasing a more vibrant and brighter city of Fulton.
“This plan tonight is how we move forward,” Michaels said. “We shall build our future together. In the words of John Lennon, ‘A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality.’”
