Northern towns kick off ‘Screen-free Week’ with spring break activities

OSWEGO COUNTY — Monday marks the start of Screen-free Week, a program coinciding with Oswego County schools’ spring breaks, to provide “free family-friendly COVID-safe activities” until Saturday, April 3.
According to officials, the coalition of community organizations in Pulaski, Sandy Creek, Richland and Orwell is going on 14 years of hosting non-electronic Screen-free Week activities during the school break.
Last year’s activities were cancelled at the last minute because of the pandemic but this year, students in the Pulaski school district will receive packets with materials and suggestions for activities to do at home, copied, collected, and distributed by the Half-Shire Historical Society and the Rural and Migrant Ministry of Oswego County.
More activity suggestions are online atstfrancisfarm.org/live-and-learn/
Take-home art, craft, book, and nature packets will also be available free from several sites. Some sites also offer self-guided and/or distanced in-person activities, mostly outside.
For a full updated listing, visitstfrancisfarm.org/screen-free-week-2021/
Screen-free Week is “traditionally an opportunity for people to disconnect from electronic devices during their free time and reconnect with themselves, their families, their neighbors, and the natural world,” according to organizers. More activities, not yet fully planned, will be offered by the Cogswell Free Library in Orwell and other organizations. An updated schedule will be online at stfrancisfarm.org/screen-free-week-2021/ and on the Screen-Free Week Facebook page, facebook.com/ScreenFreeWeekPulaski.
Participating organizations include Ainsworth Memorial Library (6046 S. Main Street, Sandy Creek, 315-387-3732) giving away free children’s books (for ages 0-17) and early literacy activity booklets (for ages 0-5) while supplies last; craft materials and book/activity kits at the Pulaski Public Library (4917 No. Jefferson Street, Pulaski, 315-298-2717) offers and more than 75 assorted art kits at the Salmon River Fine Arts Center (4848 N. Jefferson St., Pulaski, 315-298-7007)
