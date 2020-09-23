North Sandy Pond dredging underway

It was a cold day in February 2020 when Gov. Andrew Cuomo, above speaking, announced a massive dredging project at North Sandy Pond. Cuomo was joined at the announcement event by local officials, including State Sen. Patty Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, at right. Next to Ritchie is Assemblyman Mark Walczak, R-Watertown, greeting Department of Environment Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos.