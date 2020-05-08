FULTON — Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels has announced the North Bay Campground will open May 15 for paid season-long campers with COVID-19 safety protocols in place.
The city worked with the Oswego County Health Department to follow state guidelines for opening campgrounds, officials said.
“Due to the importance of following all safety and health guidelines, only campers who have rented for the season will be able to access the campground and campers will be limited to immediate family members,” said a press release from Michaels’ office.
According to the mayor, visitors will not be permitted, and short-term campers won’t be admitted to North Bay Campground until further notice. All approved campers will be provided a 2020 COVID-19 camper pass that will need to be readily available at all times. The Fulton Police Department will be monitoring the campground including during off hours to ensure compliance of the safety guidelines.
Campers will also need to have self-contained water and bathroom facilities, officials said. Use of the dump station will be monitored and under specific safety guidelines set forth by the campground management team. Campers must practice physical distancing, proper hygiene and wear masks. All common areas, including the bathrooms and playground, will be closed. The camp store will not be open. Campers in need of supplies are encouraged to shop local and visit local stores.
“Our first priority is and will remain keeping our community healthy and safe,” Michaels said. “We worked with the county health department to follow their guidelines for healthy camping. Until Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifts the restrictions and it is safe to do so, the city won’t be able to fully open our campgrounds, playgrounds or other places of public gathering.”
When campers arrive at North Bay, they will be asked to sign a “We Comply” 10-point pledge requiring them to follow the COVID-19 campground rules and will be given Oswego County handouts on COVID-19 and a “welcome package” of hand sanitizer, masks and signs to hang in the windows of their camper displaying their pledge to comply.
“While the camping season won’t be starting off like normal this year, please know that as we begin to allow seasonal campers, it is critical that we ensure the health and safety of our staff as well as the public,” Val Gates, North Bay Campground Manager said. “That begins with each of us taking personal responsibility to be good stewards to the campground and each other. Hopefully, with each of us following the guidelines in place, we can get back to our new normal way of camping.”
