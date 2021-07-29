Fulton PD: Kevin Green, 48, threatened to kill cops
FULTON — A man allegedly wielding a pair of machetes and threatening police officers was arrested at North Bay Campground on Wednesday after a more than hour-long standoff, according to the Fulton Police Department.
Authorities arrested 48-year-old Kevin Green on Wednesday afternoon following an incident at the city-owned campground in which authorities said the man threatened to kill police officers and failed to comply with lawful orders. Fulton police said the incident started around 3 p.m. on Wednesday with a report of an agitated man, later identified as Green, with a machete at the Phillips Street campground.
Green was charged with multiple felonies, including menacing a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon, along with a series of misdemeanors in relation to the incident.
Police said campground staff told Green to leave the property following an earlier disturbance. When officers located Green at his campsite the man was allegedly wielding two machetes and refusing to comply with police orders. Authorities allege Green threatened to kill officers and further threatened to use the propane in his motorhome to cause an explosion and “kill everyone on scene.”
Fulton police said over the course of approximately an hour Green failed to comply with officers and the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit (ESU) was contacted for assistance. Police said efforts by ESU to negotiate with Green failed and chemical agents were ultimately used to force the man out of his motorhome at which time police took the man into custody.
Green was transported to SUNY Upstate Hospital for evaluation and later to Oswego County’s centralized arraignment court. Green was arraigned Thursday morning by a city of Fulton judge and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility without bail.
Green is charged with menacing a police officer, a class D felony, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, second-degree criminal nuisance, a class B misdemeanor, resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor, and three counts of second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor.
