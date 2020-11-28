OSWEGO — Do you know a hometown hero?
The city of Oswego is now taking nominations for individuals in the Port City community who deserve recognition for making a difference in the lives of others.
Nomination forms are available from Jen Losurdo at the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451, ext. 3451 and will be posted on the Youth Bureau’s and Oswego Police Department’s Facebook pages.
Nominations will be accepted until Dec. 21. Up to 10 people will be selected with winners announced Dec. 29, National Hero Day.
“The city of Oswego wants to honor the everyday heroes in our community who make our city so special, especially during this uncertain time as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “We encourage Oswego residents to think about the essential workers, military veterans and special individuals who contribute regularly to our community and play an important role in the lives of Oswegonians.”
