NOAA releases draft plan for Lake Ontario marine sanctuary

Agency seeking public comment on proposal
OSWEGO — Draft rules, regulations and a management plan for the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary released this week give the latest, most comprehensive look yet at a framework for protecting dozens of shipwrecks and underwater resources with minimal impact on sportfishing and other popular recreation in the roughly 1,800-square-mile area that stretches along the south and eastern shoreline of the Great Lake.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released a nearly 200-page document that includes a draft management plan and environmental impact statement for the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary, which aims to protect and promote shipwrecks and other historically significant assets. NOAA is seeking public comment on the proposals through Sept. 10 and scheduled four public sessions — two in-person and two virtual — to gather input on the plans, including an Aug. 18 meeting in Oswego.
The National Marine Sanctuary system, managed by NOAA, includes 15 underwater areas that protect a variety of unique marine assets, ranging from humpback whales in Hawaii to coral reefs off the coast of Georgia and other Great Lakes shipwrecks in Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.
Efforts to create a national marine sanctuary in Lake Ontario date back more than five years to when NOAA opened the nomination process and accepted applications for the first time in 20 years. Local officials lent their largesse to the sanctuary effort and lobbied for public support, noting a similar sanctuary in Thunder Bay, Michigan had a multi-million-dollar impact on the local economy.
Since federal regulators announced the proposed marine sanctuary entered the designation phase, NOAA and local officials have continually cautioned the establishment of a Lake Ontario sanctuary would be a multi-year process. The draft proposals released this week come more than four years after NOAA first accepted a nomination submitted by Oswego, Wayne, Cayuga and Jefferson counties, in partnership with the city of Oswego, to create a Lake Ontario marine sanctuary.
Oswego County Administrator Phil Church, a recreational diver who chaired the initial nomination committee, said this week the designation of a national marine sanctuary would bring long deserved “worldwide recognition” to the eastern Lake Ontario region.
Church expressed excitement about the project moving forward into its final stages.
“The economic, educational and research opportunities created will be transformative for us,” Church said of the potential sanctuary designation, adding NOAA’s transparency and respect for the local community and its wishes has been welcomed. “The regulatory concepts being proposed are minimal and common sense – and most importantly, won’t restrict recreational sportfishing, and would maintain and enhance diver access to shipwrecks.”
Local officials have made clear from the beginning of the nomination process their intent was never to restrict fishing or other recreational activities in the region. Some marine sanctuaries protect ecological resources, but the objective of the Lake Ontario sanctuary would be to protect shipwrecks and other assets.
NOAA’s proposed regulatory concepts contain several prohibitions, including against damaging sanctuary resources, grappling into or anchoring on shipwreck sites, the use of tethered systems like remotely operated vehicles without a permit and the possession, sale or transport of any sanctuary resources.
In NOAA’s executive summary of the proposed framework, the administration notes “there would be no significant adverse impacts to biological and physical resources, cultural and historic resources, marine area use, recreation or socioeconomics.”
NOAA’s proposed draft management plan includes five action plans, which include creating sanctuary infrastructure and program supports, enhancing public awareness and stewardship of the sanctuary and Great Lakes, conducting research to support resource protection and creating opportunities to promote the sanctuary to enhance tourism and support businesses. Resource protection is also an important component of the management plan.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, who has supported the sanctuary effort dating back to its infancy and called it a potential home run for the region, said this week he was excited about the progress NOAA has made and encouraged the public to review the draft plan.
“A potential marine sanctuary designation will have a significant positive impact on our community,” Barlow said. “It is important for the public and stakeholders to be aware and knowledgeable of the draft plan. I appreciate the hard work and outstanding partnership from NOAA and the local advisory council to date and I look forward to continuing the dialogue moving forward.”
Under the proposals, NOAA would install mooring buoys and other access points to provide safe access to shipwrecks and develop site-specific regulations to protect underwater cultural resources.
One major question mark revolves around the proposed sanctuary boundary. NOAA has proposed two separate boundaries, one that reflects the initial nomination and stretches from the town of Ontario in Wayne County to Cape Vincent in Jefferson County. The alternative boundary proposed would stretch further northeast and include a significant portion of the St. Lawrence River into Chippewa Bay.
The larger, 1,786-square-mile boundary alternative would include 64 known shipwrecks while the smaller, 1,724-square-mile boundary alternative includes 43 known shipwrecks. Both options include 20 potential shipwrecks, one known aircraft and three potential aircraft. NOAA has not endorsed either boundary.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, R-Central Square, said the eastern Lake Ontario region is one of the most historically significant regions in the Great Lakes and the sanctuary designation would increase tourism and recreational opportunities in the region, boosting the local economy.
Weatherup noted the counties and city have worked “hand-in-hand” with the advisory council, NOAA and state agencies throughout the designation process, but public comment is a critical part of the process.
“We encourage our citizens to participate in this opportunity,” Weatherup said.
NOAA’s full proposal and other documents related to the marine sanctuary can be found at https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/lake-ontario/.
Residents can comment on the draft sanctuary proposal through the Federal eRulemaking Portal at www.regulations.gov using docket number NOAA-NOS-2021-0050. Comments may also be mailed to Ellen Brody, Regional Coordinator, Proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary, 4840 South State Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48108-9719.
Comments are accepted through Sept. 10. Mailed comments must be postmarked by Sept. 10.
NOAA’s public meeting schedule includes the following:
Aug. 18, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, 26 E. First St., Oswego;
Aug. 19, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Clayton Opera House, 403 Riverside Drive, Clayton;
Aug. 24, 2:30 to 4 p.m. virtual meeting. https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5067664901003984652; By phone: +1 (562) 247-8422, PIN: 346-751-009;
Aug. 26, 2021, 6:30 to 8 p.m. virtual meeting. https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2978792919345892364; By phone: +1 (415) 655-0052, PIN: 819-641-913
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.