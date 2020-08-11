OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow on Monday presented the first budget of his second term in what will be the last meeting at City Hall for the foreseeable future due to impending renovation work.
The $45.6 million spending and revenue proposal for 2021 is an increase of roughly $400,000 over 2020. Barlow said in his budget address to the Oswego Common Council his administration has taken a fiscal tact rooted not only in a “return on investment” strategy, but also one that is “improving the community and initiating real progress.”
“Our downtown is in the midst of a true revitalization, with more construction taking place at one time than any other in recent memory,” Barlow said from the mayor’s dais Monday. “We’re transforming our waterfront, investing in infrastructure, maintaining our facilities and improving our community, all while reducing costs to taxpayers.”
The seven-member council will hold a public hearing on the budget Aug. 24, 2020, at 7:10 p.m., but in approving the time of the event, changed the location as well. According to Barlow, the ongoing $2.65 million restoration and renovation of City Hall has finally reached the council chambers — and not a moment too soon. The southern wall of the council chamber, he said, “might collapse at any moment,” in the estimation of building officials.
For at least the next month, Barlow said, all public city meetings will be conducted at the Roy C. McCrobie Civic Center on Lake Street. Access to City Hall is limited due to the construction and Port City residents are encouraged to visit oswegony.org for full budget information and meeting details.
While his administration won’t be able to repeat 2019’s tax cut, Barlow was proud of the budget he crafted and how it is, in many ways, an “anomaly” among upstate governments.
“Municipalities are struggling with budgets, outmigration, increases in mandated costs, negative implications from so-called bail reform laws, aging infrastructure, the current COVID-19 health pandemic and many other natural and man-made challenges,” Barlow said. “Let Oswego show was can be achieved, even when the cards are stacked against us. We are still pushing forward despite these challenges, despite the obstacles and despite hostile politics.”
The city tax rate will remain unchanged at approximately $15.28 per $1,000 of assessed home value, according to public budget documents.
"A tax raise should not even be up for consideration right now," Barlow said. "It would only compound our existing problems."
Other highlights released by Barlow for the 2021 proposed budget include:
- No tax or fee increases
- No use of the general reserve or “rainy day” fund
- $50,000 in code enforcement remediation funding
- $50,000 for technology upgrades
- $63,500 for tourism initiatives
“This budget doesn’t rely on any aid from state or federal governments,” Barlow said, noting that Oswego did not experience any significant sales tax dip in quarter two, one of the only municipalities in the state to do so.
First elected in 2015, Barlow’s proposed budget is the fifth of his tenure. The Oswego city charter limits mayors to two four-year terms; Barlow was re-elected without opposition in 2019.
The Common Council will vote on the proposed budget following the Aug. 24 public hearing.
