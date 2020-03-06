Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Windy with snow showers this evening. Winds diminishing later. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Winds diminishing later. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.