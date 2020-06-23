Oswego, NY (13126)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.