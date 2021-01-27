Next challenge for Fulton’s Conners? Bike across America

FULTON — Tim Conners is getting ready to embark on a new mission to bring inspirational messages to Americans through a bike trip across the United States.
Conners, 26, is a Fulton native, cancer survivor, mountain climber, author, and motivational speaker. He refers to himself as America’s unofficial ambassador of hope.
On June 6, Conners and his lifelong friend Carlos Toribio will embark on the 4,244-mile Northern Tier Route bike trek from Anacortes, Washington, to Bar Harbor, Maine. While this will be an impressive feat, Conners is no stranger to tackling monumental challenges.
At the age of 15, Conners battled T-cell acute lymphoblastic lymphoma that almost cost him his life after his vital organs — his heart, lung and kidney — failed. The resulting battle left him blind and weakened, but after a year of recovery he came back strong.
“I had climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in 2017 and I’ve been raising money for different charities. I wanted to take that and grow it to the next level. So of course, I thought like I did back then and the idea came up about biking across the country,” Conners said.
Conners said he and Toribio would embark from Washington to make the ride across the country easier. “We want the winds to our back, so that helps us if we go from west to east,” he said.
According to his website (www.timconners.com), he is going on this ride to continue his vision of overcoming adversity and taking control of your life. Spreading this message has been Conners’ focus since his recovery.
“We want to inspire people and bring people together, but our big goal is about helping others. This is a way to raise attention to all of that,” Conners said.
Since 2010, he has written the book, “It’s Impossible Until You Do It: Succeeding in the Face of Adversity,” climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, graduated from Ithaca College summa cum laude, raised thousands of dollars for charities, and traveled the world as a motivational speaker reaching thousands of people.
“I’ve been able to speak all over the world and go to different conferences and speak with some of the top speakers in the world. To do that, then build on it and inspire more people and make more connections … I am trying to do it at a level where I can make an even bigger impact,” Conners said.
He adopted the title of “America’s ambassador of hope” following the publishing of his book. He said the title came about while thinking of a name for himself that would coincide with the book’s release.
To get ready for the bike trek, Conners said that he is preparing physically and mentally by utilizing his bike at home, stretching, and preparing mentally to ride for hours and hours without headphones.
“To be able to do that effectively and have a teammate that is giving me directions and telling me important things, I won’t be able to have headphones on, so it will be a lot of focus mentally to go hours and hours a day,” he said.
Conners said he and Toribio will ride on a recumbent tandem bike. This version of a tandem bicycle is closer to the ground and allows Conners to apply pressure from his back to ease wear and tear on his body.
They expect the trip to take more than 100 days. Conners said he is hoping to stop at schools and other venues throughout the journey to speak with children about his mission and continue to spread his messages of hope and inspiration. Many details of the trip are still in the planning stages.
He said he is looking forward to this adventure.
“I’m really excited about it. I think the nerves come from the unknown of the external factors we can’t control as far as what’s going on with the virus,” Conners said.
To sponsor or donate to his trip and learn more about Conners’ mission, visit www.timconners.com.
