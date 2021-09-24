FILE - Dr. Howard A. Zucker, commissioner of the New York State Department of Health, speaks during a news conference on coronavirus vaccination at Suffolk County Community College on Monday, April 12, 2021 in Brentwood, N.Y. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says Zucker has submitted his resignation, Thursday, Sept. 23. Zucker was appointed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo as state health commissioner in 2015. He has faced heated criticism over the state's COVID-19 response, particularly in nursing homes.