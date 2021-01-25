New semester begins for SUNY students

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego students are set to make their return to campus this week and as one new chapter begins for the incoming pupils, college leadership is reflecting on a year marked by global pandemic response and mitigating socioeconomic hardship among its students and staff.
Spring 2021 marks the university’s second semester coping with COVID-19, with policies and knowledge build on last fall’s “laser focus,” as officials described it. Students can also look forward to preventative testing surveillance measures to contain any potential spread of the virus ahead of the Feb. 1 kickoff to the term.
“As was the case this past (fall) semester and throughout 2020, safety will continue to be our top priority and no plan or intention to reconvene on campus this spring can be implemented successfully unless we focus on every detail to manage the virus and mitigate its spread to our students, faculty, staff and members of the greater community,” said SUNY Oswego President Deborah Stanley in a recent interview with The Palladium-Times.
Fall 2020 was a semester of lessons learned for the university, as a case surge in late September triggered a two-week pause period, prescribed by state leaders, for in-person instruction and on-campus activities. Oswego finished the semester with 399 positive cases, all of whom were registered as “recovered,” according to the university’s internal reporting.
“We suspended many on-campus activities including athletics, extracurricular programs, in-person dining, and other non-essential student activities,” Stanley said. “Our campus community met this challenge head on and displayed to others that when we pulled together, cared for one another and followed the rules and guidelines, we brought our positive cases down.”
In preparation for the influx of new and returning students, college leadership is implementing a stricter regimen of testing for the virus. According to SUNY Oswego Spring Forward 2021 plan, created as a framework to get through another semester under pandemic conditions, students living on campus will be scanned for the virus on arrival to their residence halls.
The plan gathered the input of students, educators, university administrators, civic leaders and health experts, and also calls for weekly saliva testing at Lee Hall for students and faculty visiting campus campus.
College records report 98 total positive cases since the start of 2021, with only 17 of those remaining active as of Monday, Jan. 25. The bulk of these cases have been reported off campus, with 52 new cases being registered in the last week.
Despite a recent wave of positive cases in Oswego County, SUNY Oswego leaders intend to adhere to what they say has been successful in helping them mitigate risks, including social distancing measures, mask mandates, and regular COVID-19 symptom screenings.
“We learned early on that our baseline testing upon students’ arrival for the fall semester, and our aggressive surveillance testing throughout the semester allowed us to manage the spread of the virus while carefully monitoring the health and safety of our entire campus community,” Stanley said in reference to the results achieved during the previous semester through the college’s partnership with SUNY Upstate’s rapid testing infrastructure. “The Lee Hall testing center will continue to allow us a dedicated facility to remain aggressive with our testing.”
Administrators, educators and students have also had to adapt to learning hardships and space constraints. The Spring Forward plan currently allows for face-to-face classes on 25 percent of the total courses offered, while half of the total courses are strictly virtual. The other 25 percent is reserved for a hybrid option, which mixes both in person and remote learning, according to academic officials.
“Working with our faculty and staff we plan to continue to provide an engaging education experience,” said Scott Furlong, the university’s provost. “We will strive to increase the engagement our students have with one another this spring, and expand the services and support our faculty and staff provide to all members of our campus community in a way that follows health and safety guidelines.”
While there are options aplenty, Furlong noted students seem to gravitate toward the familiar in-person courses.
“Students could not interact with each other as much or in a traditional way, which affected the typical SUNY Oswego experience,” Furlong said of the campus’ climate during the previous semester. “Many of our courses were taught remotely and while our faculty worked creatively and diligently to make these classes engaging, many students prefer a face-to-face classroom experience.”
The demand for a return to a familiar, less stressful mode of learning is something Furlong noted the university is monitoring closely.
“We found no evidence that COVID-19 spread occurred within our classrooms likely due to the safeguards we put in place for these experiences,” he said. “We are exploring if such safeguards can be adapted for other activities around campus. We are also continuing to explore how new technologies can improve the remote class experience.”
Students are also confronting challenges which 12 months ago seemed like something out of a film or television script.
“At first, it was quite a struggle, as I had to make sure I kept track of assignments and classes because they were not in person,” said Veekey Ogwu, a graduate student engaging in virtual learning at SUNY Oswego. “This upcoming semester should be more organized, as I have gotten fully into the swing of having classes online.”
Despite learning new organizational skills to stay on track with coursework, Ogwu noted student bonding is something she sorely misses.
“I would really appreciate the face-to-face experience, as it would help me connect more with my classmates,” she noted. “That’s the only area I believe I may still struggle with.”
One of the positives to come from remote learning is scheduling flexibility for university events and services.
“A positive lesson learned (from this previous semester) was that more students chose to attend advising sessions, faculty office hours and many student success centered Career Services and Office of Alumni and Development offered events and programs due to their virtual delivery,” said Jerri Howland, the college’s vice president for student affairs.
Howland, who will be moving on from her position at the university at the end of the spring semester, noted attendance for these events and services was higher than in previous years.
“The college will continue to offer these services and experiences to students in a virtual format in the years ahead due to the students increased participation rates,” she added.
College officials are looking for light at the end of the tunnel in the form of the COVID vaccine, and Stanley noted the university has been in conversations with local and state officials regarding the vaccine’s rollout to the campus’ population and other community members.
“SUNY Oswego is supportive of all members of our campus community getting vaccinated as soon as possible and in accordance with the state’s guidelines for individual eligibility,” she said. “(New York) is currently vaccinating eligible residents who are in phase 1a and phase 1b population groups, which include our University Police officers, frontline health services and COVID testing staff, and more recently in-person college instructors.”
One of the goals for college officials in 2021 will be to provide alternatives to what students may come to experience from a typical college experience.
“We are also planning for opportunities for students to safely convene small group gatherings (currently restricted to 10 or less) this spring, which will allow various student organizations to meet and engage in face-to-face operations,” said Ebony Dixon, the university’s director of enrollment management.
For up-to-the-minute updates and more information on the college’s virus mitigation efforts, visit the SUNY Oswego COVID website at oswego.edu/oswego-forward
