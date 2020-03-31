First responders will assess patients for covid-19 from six feet away
OSWEGO — Oswego County’s first responders including emergency medical teams and law enforcement are working under new protocols made necessary by the COVID-19 outbreak, county officials have announced. Patients will be screened initially through a series of questions. Patients who meet low-risk criteria and do not have life-threatening conditions may be treated and released rather than transported to a medical facility.
Effective immediately, EMS providers will stand six feet away when they ask the patient initial questions to determine if the patient has symptoms of influenza-type illness. If the person displays signs and symptoms of respiratory illness, the emergency medical team needs to put on personal protective equipment, such as a surgical mask, gloves, gown and eye protection, before approaching the patient.
If the person is under precautionary quarantine or has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, they are asked to inform the first responder during their initial assessment.
“The New York State Department of Health and the Central New York Regional Emergency Medical Services Council, Inc. have developed these guidelines to minimize the risk of exposure to the community and first responders,” said Renee Fox, Oswego County Emergency Medical Services Director for the Oswego County Emergency Management Office (EMO). Fox said local ambulance agencies across the county are being trained in the new procedures and will implement them as they complete their required training.
The patient will then be assessed for a variety of factors, including patient’s age, body temperature, respiration rate, blood oxygen level, blood pressure, heart rate, and mental status to determine the patient’s medical condition.
Patients who need medical attention in a hospital will be transported based on the severity of their illness or condition. Patients who don’t show symptoms of respiratory illness, and who don’t have underlying medical conditions or other emergency symptoms, may be instructed to stay home to minimize their risk of contracting or spreading COVID-19.
Patients who meet the criteria for non-transport to a medical facility will be given instructions on follow-up care and actions to take if their symptoms worsen. Under protocols, some patients will not meet the criteria to be transported to a medical facility.
“This new protocol is intended to keep people at home and not transport them to the Emergency Room if they don’t need to be,” said Dr. Joseph Markham, Oswego County EMS and E-911 Medical Director. “It is designed for the patient’s safety and the safety of people in first response agencies and the hospital.”
