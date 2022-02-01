OSWEGO COUNTY — The Oswego County Health Department announced Monday that an additional 1,334 residents tested positive for COVID-19 this past week.
This includes positive results from lab-confirmed tests and at-home tests from Jan. 24 through Jan. 30.
One more COVID-19-related death of a county resident was reported by the state Department of Health this last week, bringing the county total to 161.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said, “We have seen the new daily case counts reduced in the past week; however, the data shows us that the virus is still active in our community. We hope residents continue to practice preventive measures.
“In addition, the COVID-19 vaccine is widely available, and we encourage eligible residents to get their vaccination,” he continued. “Vaccine is the safest tool to prevent severe COVID-19 cases, hospitalization and death. The health department is rolling out more vaccination clinics in many schools and other community settings, and residents are welcome to come to those clinics, too.”
The following data shows a day-by-day breakdown of testing conducted Jan. 24 through Jan. 30:
Data collected Jan. 30:
- Number of lab/provider tests: 304
- Number of lab/provider positive cases: 107
- Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 35.20%
- Number of at-home positive test results: 20
Data collected Jan. 29:
- Number of lab/provider tests: 612
- Number of lab/provider positive cases: 82
- Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 13.40%
- Number of at-home positive test results: 19
Data collected Jan. 28:
- Number of lab/provider tests: 1,017
- Number of lab/provider positive cases: 125
- Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 12.29%
- Number of at-home positive test results: 23
Data collected Jan. 27:
- Number of lab/provider tests: 930
- Number of lab/provider positive cases: 173
- Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 18.60%
- Number of at-home positive test results: 32
Data collected Jan. 26:
- Number of lab/provider tests: 946
- Number of lab/provider positive cases: 186
- Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 19.66%
- Number of at-home positive test results: 60
Data collected Jan. 25:
- Number of lab/provider tests: 936
- Number of lab/provider positive cases: 166
- Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 17.74%
- Number of at-home positive test results: 50
Data collected Jan. 24:
- Number of lab/provider tests: 916
- Number of lab/provider positive cases: 209
- Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 22.82%
- Number of at-home positive test results: 82
An additional 24 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Jan. 23 and Jan. 29, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department. New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations.
The age distribution of the 24 new patients is: 0.00% ages 18 and younger; 35.71% ages 19-45 years; 25.00% ages 46-64 years; and 39.29% ages 65 and older.
Individuals fully vaccinated with a booster shot or third dose made up 17.86% of new hospitalizations, while 42.85% were vaccinated but overdue for a booster dose and 39.29% were not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated.
As of Jan. 31, 37,222 Oswego County residents have received their third shot or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That is up from 27,017 on Dec. 26 when the county began reporting this data.
The Oswego County Health Department continues to hold vaccination clinics across the county, including some in collaboration with the New York State Department of Health (DOH) and local schools. In addition, vaccines are also widely available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices.
A clinic will be held at the health department’s Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego, today, Feb. 2. This clinic is for individuals 18 and older. Health department staff will administer first, second, and booster doses of the Moderna vaccine from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Health department staff will also hold a clinic Thursday, Feb. 3, at Oswego High School, 2 Buccaneer Blvd. Staff will administer first and second doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5-11, in addition to first, second, and booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for anyone 12 and older.
Walk-ins are welcome, although appointments and online pre-registration are appreciated to help reduce wait times and maintain efficiency. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com for details.
“Vaccination continues to be our best defense against COVID-19,” said Oswego County Medical Director Christian Liepke, M.D. “The vaccine helps to lower the risk of hospitalization and death from the virus. However, it’s good to know that there are now medicines that have received emergency use authorization from the FDA and the CDC for the treatment of COVID-19.”
