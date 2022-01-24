OSWEGO — Tourists seeking an up-and-close tour of the lighthouse this summer may notice a new cushiony ride and experience.
The Oswego Common Council Monday approved a measure clearing the way for the H. Lee White Maritime Museum (HLWMM) to pick up a new boat for its touristic ventures during the summer.
The new boat, a 1999 Crest 27-foot Ultra ET Pontoon Boat, which will be acquired from the Syracuse-based boat store Smith Boys, will replace the museum’s current aging 1995 22-foot Smokecraft Pontoon.
According to HLWMM officials, the new pontoon would provide easier means of travel and a smoother and comfortable ride for tourists as they navigate the Port City’s waters.
Ed Mervine, an HLWMM trustee and boat captain, previously said the new pontoon was “far superior” when compared to the organization’s current boat, noting the higher quality amenities and overall experience.
The qualities of the 1995 boat include plastic benches, a charcoal grill cover covering the captain’s helm and a which is a “modified” office chair being used as the captain’s chair, Mervine said. The new boat looks to provide riders with higher quality seats, a cover and easier ride, he added.
“This will be a more welcoming boat and more attractive looking and we think it will really beef up the experience,” Mervine said. “The only weak link in this whole experience is the boat.”
HLWMM Executive Director Mercedes Niess said the new boat would cost the museum $17,999, but after the museum added its own funds, the city will cover the remaining the $13,711.50.
Niess previously said the new boat would have its engine replaced with the current boat’s, allowing tourists to enjoy the perks of a faster engine with a more stable body.
The museum plans to repurpose its current vessel into a maintenance vessel, moving supplies and equipment back and forth to the historic West Pierhead Lighthouse for restoration purposes.
“The boat we have is an embarrassment,” she said earlier this month. “It’s best to be used for the restoration end of the lighthouse and used to dragging out equipment, wood, generators or paint. We would rather do that with the old boat and then use this one for the people who are coming to town.”
Niess said that tours are anticipated to begin again in June.
