New plan in place, city schools 4-day schedule set to start this Monday, April 26

OSWEGO — Oswego city schools administrators plan to resume re-opening procedures a week after health experts pumped the brakes on in-person learning due to new regulations.
Oswego City School District’s (OCSD) plans to re-open schools for a four-day, in-person schedule came to a halt last Friday night as state Department of Health (DOH) officials released new COVID-19 health and safety regulations for school districts. The former plan would have brought students from fourth-12th grades back into the classroom for live instruction four times per week with staggered start times for schools due to transportation concerns.
Superintendent Mathis Calvin III during Tuesday’s OCSD Board of Education meeting said the new guidelines asked the district to make more than 100 changes to their original plan. The new regulations imposed by the DOH include a reduction in social distancing to 3 feet during in-classroom learning, moving breakfast and lunch to areas where students can be at least 6 feet apart, cohorting of secondary education students to prevent the spread of the virus, as well as devising documents that detail the district’s COVID-19 prevention and case monitoring strategies.
“We have to have a plan in place, we have to vet this plan with stakeholders and pause our re-opening effort,” Calvin said, noting the district expects to continue with the re-opening efforts on April 26. The superintendent added there would be an internal meeting with stakeholder groups comprised of parents, educators and administrators on Thursday in order to further look at the new re-opening plan.
The new plan will allow for students pre-K through sixth grade the option to return for in-person learning every day of the school week except for Wednesday, which the district reserves for sanitation work. The district also said it would make social emotional development and assistance available for students.
In efforts to cut back on asynchronous learning — which typically entails remote learning without the presence of an educator — the district will allow for livestreamed sessions with educators for the first half of the day, followed by asynchronous learning in the second half of the day.
Additionally, the plan extends elementary school students’ in-person schedules by an hour every day. According to the district’s guidelines, Charles E. Riley Elementary and Frederick Leighton Elementary students will start their day at 8:35 a.m. and will be dismissed at 2:30 p.m. Fitzhugh Park Elementary, Minetto Elementary and Kingsford Park Elementary students will start their day at 9:35 a.m. and will be dismissed at 3:30 p.m.
Under criteria drawn up by the federal Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Oswego County is considered a “red zone,” which calls for the cohorting of middle and high school students, where groups of students remain together throughout the day. Calvin noted having to group students in these clusters delivered a critical blow to the initial re-integration plan.
“We were planning for cohorting already at the secondary level, but our plan was to bring everyone back for four-days a week in-person at least, but clearly that was not going to be able to be done,” Calvin said, noting that the red zone status further complicated matters. “The most we can do is 22 students in a 66-passenger bus, shifting our cohort model rerouted our transportation model all over again.”
Under the new plan, students seventh-12th grade would attend school facilities twice a week, with a new schedule extended by one hour each day, while also engaging in virtual learning the remainder of the week.
The new plan also calls for the district to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations among district stakeholders and students, as well as tasking OCSD with delineating clear policies for how to deal with the isolation of exposed and infectious individuals, contact tracing, and previous infections.
These policies must incorporate plans for health screening and COVID-19 testing protocols, according to DOH guidelines.
“These guidelines also asked for changes to our schedules and our space configurations, and also adding more signage for masking protocols,” Calvin said. “We also had to recheck our ventilation and air filtration systems.”
With vaccine appointments now open to every person over the age of 16, Calvin noted the DOH is looking to partner with school districts to provide and encourage vaccination clinics across the Empire State. Calvin said the district is looking to survey parents to gauge interest in holding vaccination clinics at OCSD facilities.
Veteran Board of Education member Kathleen Allen noted she was concerned about the potential liability the vaccine could pose to the district in the case of potential vaccination injury.
“If there is a vaccine injury, can any of that come back on the school district?” Allen asked.
Board President Heather DelConte, who has helped the Oswego County Health Department to establish community clinics, said local health authorities are covered by their insurance plan.
“Vaccine injuries are a tough thing to prove via the law, but even if it were a case where someone tripped and fell, the department would be covered for liability,” DelConte said.
OCSD would join Fulton City School District and Central Square Central School District in facilitating vaccination efforts.
“For those who want to be vaccinated, this is their school and part of our community,” Calvin said. “They can come here and get it done as opposed to try and wait in line for appointments elsewhere. This is a win-win for us, as it could potentially help get our students in the building even faster.”
