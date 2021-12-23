OSWEGO — For some, the obstacles to starting a new business may seem too great. But for Rachel Morgan and her family, the challenges were worth it.
Morgan, a Hannibal native, opened Blossom & Bloom Boutique — Oswego’s newest fashionable women’s clothing and accessories store — this month in the former Office Tavern and Restaurant located at 11 W. Seneca St.
Morgan said since the opening Dec. 7, the store has seen a steady stream of customers. Some have compared the shop to boutiques in the central New York municipality of Skaneateles — a compliment, she said.
“Everything was a challenge, but when we put that open sign on and rang out our first person, it was a good feeling to just know that we are at this part and now we want to perfect it,” she said.
Throughout the past two months since announcing her intentions to operate in the former restaurant, Morgan said her life has been a never-ending whirlwind of work getting it ready.
“I would work 10 hours then come here and put in another five hours until 11 p.m. sometimes, depending on what time I got here,” she said. “It took us two months, and I can count two days we weren’t here because we had stuff to do. Even if it was only for one or two hours, we were pushing hard to get this opened.”
Prior to being one of Oswego’s newest entrepreneurs, she worked as a cosmetologist in the area, as well as in radiation protection at the Nine Mile Point and FitzPatrick nuclear power plants.
The creativity and uniqueness she experienced in the art of cosmetology spurred her desire to “be my own boss.”
“I always wanted to be a business owner ... but didn’t know what I wanted, whether it was to be when I was doing hair or even a haunted house. I love funky things and creative things that attract people,” she said. “It has always been my goal to create a fun atmosphere for a business or just something unique that draws people in.”
One of the largest challenges she said she overcame when bringing her dream to life was getting the space renovated with the fast approaching holiday season. That hurdle, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent construction delays, made her nervous at times. However, as opening day approached, she became more confident.
Morgan said she plans to continue growing and expanding her boutique both virtually and physically in the future. Her work would entail adding more room onto the store, repainting the space and implementing an online store. That work would likely come to life in spring, or when the weather would allow for it, she said.
Additionally, she hopes to expand the store into the adjacent section of the building and re-imagine the former restaurant into a lounge within the next few years. This eventual lounge and the location of the building in general was one of Morgan’s and her family’s main drawing points for acquiring the space earlier this year.
“I wanted to be located down here just for people walking down and to be part of this community and with all the other small businesses down here, I just like the vibe down here with the river and everything going on,” she said.
After all the changes are made and the store reaches its final stage, Morgan said she anticipates she would switch to working at the store full time, as opposed to working at the local power plants along with at the store.
“I want to see the success of this first and then just focus on it,” she said.
Tina Sheldon, Morgan’s mother-in-law, said seeing the new business was an exciting opportunity.
“I am very proud that they brought something new and fresh to Oswego,” Sheldon said.
For more information, visit Blossom & Bloom Boutique’s Facebook page.
