New ‘Moon’ shining on W. 1st Street

OSWEGO — Man in the Moon Candies is doing its part to preserve Oswego’s architectural history.
Historically known as the Meyer Building and located at 192 W. First St., Man in the Moon’s headquarters has undergone a radical façade transformation in the past several months to restore some of its former glory.
“It's an honor to restore it and make it again one of the most beautiful buildings in downtown Oswego,” owner Amy Lear said.
The project was funded in part by Oswego’s 2016 $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) award they received from Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Lear applied for and was granted a small amount of the DRI fund to complete the facade project at their location, according to Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
“Man in the Moon is a great staple in downtown Oswego and we were thrilled to support their relocation and expansion with $55,000 in grant funding from our Downtown Revitalization Initiative Downtown Improvement Fund,” Barlow said.
Lear bought the property in March 2018 and Man in the Moon Candies moved from its original location across the street at 203 W. First St. in September 2018 to increase its capacity.
“This is a building that is iconic,” Lear said. “It’s great to be part of Oswego’s revival.”
According to local records and experts, the building in its current state was built in 1942 and long housed the McDonald’s clothing store
“The Meyer building was quite simple one-story building adjacent to the bank building on the corner,” said Oswego County Historian Justin White
Barlow said he was excited to see the continued improvement of downtown by local business owners.
“The former McDonald's Fashion store was a staple in downtown Oswego, and Amy Lear is committed to restoring the buildings to its original beauty,” Barlow said.
According to Lear, the façade facelift was necessary due to deteriorating brickwork, windows and granite. The repairs were completed to improve the buildings’ safety and overall aesthetic.
“There are so many different time periods where things were built. Where changes were made, it's difficult to or near impossible to restore it to any one time period, so we have taken elements from the 1918 photo and other photos throughout history,” Lear said.
The team selected to complete the restoration was Oswego Pinnacle Builders USA Inc., who started the project in August of this year.
“We enjoy it. It’s rewarding to do a project and frequent the business. It's one of the best parts of what we do here. Walking into a business, walking by it, or driving by it every day and saying yeah, that looks good,” said Pinnacle principal and Oswego native Jake Mulcahey.
Mulcahey and Pinnacle personnel have been a near-constant sight on the highly traveled downtown drag, with scaffolding rising high above the sidewalk as workers chip away at the debris while trying to preserve as much history as possible.
“A project like this with older buildings always takes longer to get and match the materials,” Mulcahey said. “Typically, it involves dozens of samples and many different opinions. We're talking about bricks that have been there since 1917.”
The materials for the project were outsourced to ensure the accuracy to the original building. Two of the windows were built by Brennan Stained Glass Studio and the bricks were ordered from Texas through Aragon Masonry. Both businesses are located in Syracuse.
According to Mulcahey, the original facade project was nearly finished after initial delays in starting. However, due to damage caused to an entranceway window by a freak automobile accident, the building reconstruction will not be completed until early spring.
“Some are natural delays that happen when you restore a building,” Lear said, noting that it’s nearly impossible to predict “a van crash(ing) into the building.”
Man in the Moon Candies is open at 10 a.m. each day except Sunday (noon). The store offers a variety of hand-made confections as well as a wide selection of novelty items and Oswego-centric creations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.