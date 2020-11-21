New Fulton store by shoppers, for shoppers

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to celebrate the grand opening of Pau’s General Store, located at 47 S. First St., Fulton, across from the gazebo. The store features unique specialty gifts and will also be a place for local artists to display their work. Store hours are 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sundays. Pictured above from left at the ribbon-cutting ceremony are Kevin LaMontagne of Operation Oswego County; Mary Simmons, owner of 316 Creative Living; store owners Beth Blake and Becky Fox; Beth and Becky’s mother Nancy Fox, executive director of the CNY Community Arts Center in Fulton; Beth’s stepdaughter Christina Blake; and CNY Arts Center volunteer Mary Jane Visser.