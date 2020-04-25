New COVID-19 cases slowing in Oswego County

OSWEGO — The number of COVID-19 cases in Oswego County continues to increase, but the rate of increase has slowed dramatically in recent weeks as the number of people tested remains steady, according to county reports.
Statewide more than 730,000 individuals have been tested for the coronavirus, with more than 271,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Oswego County has increased from 53 to 58 in the last week, after increasing from 42 to 53 the previous week.
More than 540 individuals in Oswego County have been tested for COVID-19 in the last two weeks, with the total number of tests increasing from 886 on April 10, to 1,160 on April 17 and reaching 1,430 on Friday.
Oswego County leaders say the social distancing measures residents have put into practice, along with health officials’ efforts to isolate infected individuals and track down known contacts, are working.
“As a county, we are continuing to make headway in our fight against coronavirus,” Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, R-Central Square, said Friday. “Our number of positive cases has remained relatively low compared to some of our neighbors, and our rate of new cases has slowed dramatically.”
More than 90 percent of the county residents tested return negative results, he said.
“I think so far, with the community’s help, we’ve flattened the curve,” Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said Friday, adding the main goal was to maintain and preserve the health care and first responder workforce.
Stay at home orders in the city of Oswego and countywide voluntary travel restrictions put in place in early April seemingly are working to stop the spread of the virus. Local officials have continually thanked residents for their patience and cooperation.
Huang, however, cautioned community members have not gained enough exposure to the virus to gain “so-called herd immunity” and knowing when a second wave might come is elusive.
“Down the road, honestly, we don’t know when a second peak will come,” Huang said. “So we are still closely monitoring the disease and we are working with our partners in health care, hospitals, nursing homes and long-term care.”
Huang acknowledged the current stay-at-home orders cannot remain in place forever, noting humans are “a social animal,” but in lieu of a vaccine or pharmacological solution it’s the best approach we have. He said a gradual, phased approach to resuming economic activities will be needed while officials continue monitoring the situation.
County health officials are identifying cases via testing and tracking down known contacts, Huang said, adding the county is prepared to continue that work as long as necessary.
“The purpose is to protect our residents and protect our communities, because a vaccine is still far away,” he said.
Cases of COVID-19 have been identified in 19 of the 24 reporting areas in Oswego County, which include the towns and cities. County officials have confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the cities of Fulton and Oswego and the towns of Boylston, Constantia, Granby, Hastings, Mexico, Minetto, New Haven, Orwell, Oswego, Palermo, Richland, Sandy Creek, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney, West Monroe and Williamstown.
Weatherup has continually urged residents to avoid public places and groups of people as much as possible during the coronavirus outbreak.
Forty-six of the 58 individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Oswego County have recovered, according to county officials, who say there are 10 active positive cases in the county. Two county residents have died due to coronavirus-related complications.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.