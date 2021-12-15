OSWEGO — The Oswego Police Department’s operation will see significant changes next year following the approval of a new five-year contract between the Lake City Police Club and the city.
The Oswego Common Council this week unanimously approved the contact with members of the Lake City Police Club (LCPC) — the local union representing officers of the Oswego Police Department (OPD). Through it, OPD officers are set to receive salary increases and begin operating on 12-hour shifts compared to eight-hour shifts under the current agreement. There will also be a staffing restructure of the department, according to the mayor’s office.
To help offset the wage increases, the city and union agreed to eliminate shift differentials, which are the additional wages earned outside of working 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The new agreement also eliminates holiday pay, and changes overtime call-ins and distribution.
The new contract also calls for an insurance waiver stipend reduction from $3,000 to $1,000, and a one percent increase in employee health insurance contributions in 2023, 2024 and 2025.
Monetary payouts for unused sick time were also eliminated for new hires, according to Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
Barlow lauded the contract as a new approach for the police department toward its impact on the community. He said the shift increase would allow for additional local police coverage through more foot and bike patrols, special initiatives and more enforcement details that were previously conducted on overtime.
The mayor also noted the twelve-hour shift and other contractual changes would drastically reduce department overtime, further offsetting pay increases.
“I am beyond proud to deliver significant raises to the men and women in uniform who serve and protect our community each and every day,” Barlow said. “The Oswego Police Department is a vital component to our revitalization efforts and have stepped up to do tasks and functions that other police departments don’t do.”
Barlow said that police officers, under the new contract, would see their salaryby approximately 30 percent over the next five years. A patrol officer in their fifth year making roughly $67,000 this year will earn about $88,000 under the new contract.
LCPC President and OPD Investigator Kevin Hadcock described the contract as a “win-win” for both the city and police department. He said the “mutually beneficial agreement” would bring new schedules that would allow officers to have more weekends off while simultaneously improving officer coverage and the department’s community engagement.
“Although we will now be working more hours, the wage adjustments make us competitive against comparable agencies giving us the ability to recruit and retain the best officers,” Hadcock said. “We would like to thank Mayor Barlow for collaborating with the union throughout this process and his continued support of our membership.”
Oswego Police Chief Phil Cady echoed Hadcock’s thoughts about the contract being a win for both the department and the city. He said the increased wages would bring the OPD’s salaries more “in line” with surrounding agencies, pointing to the benefits the Onondaga County police departments offer. Under the current contract, Cady said many officers throughout recent years have transferred from the OPD in search of better salaries and benefits.
“About two-thirds of the department were in support of this contract. Twelve-hour shifts were a bit of a sticking point, but I think we have the year ahead of us and we can work out any bugs in the system,” Cady said. “It’s a win for the city and its residents (and) going forward, we will be able to put more officers on the streets.”
Oswego Common Council President Robert Corradino, R-7th Ward, said the contract, which was negotiated over the course of the last six months, “worked out good for the police officers and the city.”
“If you take a look at the details, it’s a win-win for the city and its residents,” Corradino said. “There are some other issues (addressed) there that will give officers some flexibility and some additional time off.”
Barlow said the contract was tailored to replace the outgoing contract, which was initially put in place in 2017, set to expire by the end of the year. This new contract is set to start on Jan. 1, 2022 and conclude on Dec. 31, 2026.
