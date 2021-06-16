OSWEGO TOWN — In July 1946, 54 children were shuttled to a new summer camp that opened at an abandoned lakeside campsite. Those children were unaware they were stepping into what would be the story of one of Oswego County’s beloved retreats — Camp Hollis.
This new camp was said to be a spot where children could forget their troubles and enjoy the summer alongside friends. However, for local historical author Jim Farfaglia, Camp Hollis was not just a summer camp but also his second home.
“Writing Camp Hollis’s history will not only be an honor, but also personally fulfilling,” Farfaglia wrote in 2019, embarking on this several-years journey of extensive research.
His upcoming book, “Oswego’s Camp Hollis: Haven by the Lake” set to appear on shelves July 5, will detail the camp’s origins from a summer program tailored to boosting sickly children’s immune systems to a summer retreat funded and managed by the county, a rarity among camps, according to Farfaglia.
The Fulton native’s writing documents the county’s history through interesting stories, including a historical retelling of the Oswego County Pioneer Search and Rescue Team, Fulton’s former Nestlé factory, firsthand experiences of the historic 1966 blizzard and the county’s muck farming industry.
“Writing a book is a big commitment. It takes years, so the topics I choose have to some how resonate with me. I have to feel it,” Farfaglia said. “If something strikes a chord with me, I research it for a bit and see if something tells me there is a book there I want to write.”
While the camp itself opened in 1946, the seeds for the retreat were planted in 1928 by Dr. LeRoy Hollis, former superintendent of the Oswego County Sanitarium in the town of Orwell and founder of the Oswego County Health Camp — Camp Hollis’ forerunner.
“The doctor that founded the Oswego County Health Camp was trying to find a cure for tuberculosis, a dreaded disease about a century ago,” Farfaglia said. “They would go to the camp for the summer and get good food and fresh air. The way to combat the disease was to have a strong immune system.”
However, as medical technology advanced, the need for a health camp diminished and with the country entering World War II, former county officials opted to realign their focus on the pressing issues, Farfaglia said.
The health camp closed in 1943 and the site sat unused for several years until 1946 when former county Children’s Court Judge Eugene Sullivan reopened the camp as an escape for orphans who had a “tough time in life.”
“Early Camp Hollis kids were from two orphanages in the city of Oswego. They were kids who didn’t have many special things in their lives,” Farfaglia said.
Farfaglia said Camp Hollis has been a vital part of his family’s life and that the camp was “in my family before I was even born.”
Farfaglia’s father was a health camp attendee and Farfaglia himself attended Camp Hollis as a child. He said those experiences led him toward his career running the camp he loved for more than 20 seasons.
“Sharing my bunk in the dormitory with kids from all walks of life while all brought together was neat, I thought. These were kids from all parts of life you might not get to meet normally,” Farfaglia said.
Farfaglia’s book will tell the camp’s “whole story,” and take readers on a journey told through attendees’ firsthand experiences, he said. The book also references a slew of sources dating back seven decades.
“I have collected data and information throughout the years because of my job and my interest in local history,” Farfaglia said. “I interview a lot of people depending on the topic, talk with a lot of people who worked at camp or went to camp, or were responsible for the camp’s success.”
Farfaglia said the book’s release next month coincides with Camp Hollis’ 75th anniversary this year. The Oswego County Youth Bureau’s Parks and Recreation Office currently oversees the park.
Oswego County Youth Bureau Executive Director Brain Chetney said Camp Hollis will celebrate its anniversary on July 8 and expressed excitement for the upcoming book, saying the experiences shared from generations of campers are “reminders of the value Camp Hollis provides to this community.”
“There is so much history and great memories for many who have experienced a summer at Camp Hollis,” Chetney said, adding that the stories produced by the facility are “everlasting.”
“Oswego’s Camp Hollis: Haven by the Lake” will be available for purchase starting on July 5 at the river’s end bookstore at 19 W. Bridge St. or online at www.jimfarfaglia.com. A virtual event through the river’s end bookstore celebrating the book’s release is scheduled for 7 p.m. July 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.