OSWEGO — Amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases across Oswego County and the nation, local law enforcement Friday announced an outbreak of the coronavirus at the Oswego County Correctional Facility.
Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton said among the roughly 200 employees of the sheriff’s office there are currently 23 employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Six inmates at the Oswego County Correctional Facility have also tested positive for the virus, and officials expect those numbers to increase.
“As all staff and inmates are being tested, we anticipate those numbers will rise,” Hilton said in a Friday memo.
Hilton also encouraged residents to “use common sense and make safe choices” heading into the holiday season.
“Please social distance when possible, isolate and get tested if you are symptomatic,” Hilton said.
In closing, Hilton said the sheriff’s office would not be responding to complaints of excessive persons in private residences.
