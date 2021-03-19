Local officials encourage eligible residents to get vaccinated as supplies increase, health director urges state to ‘open up eligibility’
New COVID-19 cases have leveled out over past two months
OSWEGO — Nearly 25 percent of Oswego County residents have started a COVID-19 vaccination regimen as state eligibility requirements continue to expand, and health officials are urging anyone eligible to signup to be vaccinated.
More than 28,000 people in Oswego County received at least one-dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday morning, with 16,000 individuals completing a vaccination schedule. Vaccine supplies have increased in recent weeks, and for the first time since doses arrived locally, the limited number of clinic appointments available did not fill up immediately.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang encouraged anyone eligible to sign up for the vaccine “as soon as they can.” Eligibility has recently been expanded to individuals age 60 and older, in addition to a variety of public-facing employees, but Huang said he would like to see eligibility expanded even further.
Eligibility decisions ultimately lie with state health officials, and Huang is urging state and regional partners to open eligibility to more individuals.
“I sent messages to the state and the regional hub and asked them to open up the eligibility,” Huang said. “I hope they can open it up completely or at least make it open to more people.”
The Oswego County Health Department has been posting vaccination appointments each Thursday at 10 a.m., and as late as Friday afternoon there were still openings for a Saturday clinic. Huang said supplies, which were previously the main roadblock to vaccinating the population, have not been an issue the last two weeks.
“We have enough supply for current eligibility,” Huang said, noting if eligibility requirements are expanded significantly that could change, but he feels optimistic supply will no longer be the bottleneck it was in the past.
Oswego County is in line with the statewide vaccination rate and slightly behind the central New York region so far. Across New York state about 12.7 percent of people have completed a one- or two-dose vaccination schedule, those percentages increase to 13.5 in Oswego County and nearly 17 in the central New York region.
The city of Oswego and local pharmacy Wayne Drugs are partnering for another clinic this weekend, the second such clinic in the Port City, and as of Friday evening there were also limited spots available at that clinic. Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said the partnership improves accessibility for city residents and provides an opportunity to get the shot without having to travel.
"I'm proud of Oswego residents for wanting and receiving the shot," Barlow said Friday. "I urge everyone to consider being vaccinated to protect yourself and others from this virus and expedite our return to normalcy."
A joint effort between the city and state is also expected to bring a rapid testing facility to downtown Oswego as early as next week. The Oswego Common Council on Monday will vote on a spending measure that would allocate $9,000 to rent a West First Street storefront. The state would handle the testing and logistics in partnership with BioReference Laboratories.
City and state officials said the rapid testing program is aimed at providing easy and quick testing to create a safer reopening environment. Tests will cost no more than $30.
New cases of COVID-19 have been steady in recent weeks, with around 20 people testing positive most days, according to the county Health Department. During the height of the winter surge more than 100 people were testing positive on some days.
About 500 people in Oswego County tested positive for the coronavirus in February, and March is currently on track for a similar number. More than 2,000 individuals were infected in January, which was the last in a three-month stretch in which more than 5,000 people tested positive.
The number of current active cases of the virus in Oswego County is 165, almost 90 percent lower than the high of more than 1,300 active cases in mid-January.
Despite the decrease in viral activity over the past month, Huang said the virus is still active in Oswego County.
“We must maintain our protection practices and not become complacent as we build our community’s herd immunity,” Huang said. “I urge residents to continue wearing a face mask, social distancing, washing their hands frequently and avoiding non-essential gatherings.”
All signs are pointing in a positive direction, but health officials say the pandemic is far from over. Across New York, more than 4,500 people are still hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 59 state residents died from the virus on Thursday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday noted New Yorkers are “beginning to look to the future and get our lives and our economy back up and running,” but added it’s important to remember what it took to bring the infection rate down.
“It was the dedication and grit of New Yorkers that brought us from the highest infection rate in the country to the lowest and it is with that same grit and determination that we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Cuomo said. “We’re not there yet, but we know the practices that will get us there: wash your hands, wear a mask and practice social distancing.”
The Oswego County Health Department vaccination clinic in Fulton today is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. at G. Ray Bodley High School. As of press time Friday, appointment openings were still available at https://tinyurl.com/bc7rkesd.
“We will keep our online registration open to get as many people registered and vaccinated,” Huang said on Friday, noting signups will be open if appointments are still available.
Individuals must have an appointment to be vaccinated and bring proof of eligibility. Anyone receiving a first dose today would be required to schedule a follow-up appointment for a second shot on April 17.
To find out if you are eligible for a vaccine, visit the state’s eligibility website at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
