Nazarian wins GOP primary, likely next county court judge; full unofficial election results from around Oswego County

OSWEGO — Phoenix-based attorney Armen Nazarian will be the next Oswego County Court judge barring extraordinary unforeseen circumstances before Election Day in November.
The Schroeppel Town Court judge convincingly defeated Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes in the Republican and Conservative party primaries Tuesday. Nazarian, who had the backing of the county Republican and Conservative committees, earned roughly 60 percent of the Republican primary vote, defeating Oakes by a total of 3,980 to 2,609, according to unofficial totals released by the Oswego County Board of Elections Tuesday night.
Nazarian cruised to an unofficial victory in the Conservative Party primary as well, with nearly 74 percent of the electorate. Nazarian earned 167 Conservative Party votes compared to 60 for Oakes.
According to the Oswego County Board of Elections, 840 absentee ballots had been sent out and 469 were returned as of Tuesday night. Absentee ballots could, at least in theory, swing the Conservative primary but the more than 1,350 vote lead in the Republican primary would be insurmountable.
The Oswego County Court judge race was at the top of the ballot for all Oswego County Republican and Conservative voters and was the only contested countywide race this year despite county treasurer and clerk also being on the ballot in November.
There is no Democratic challenger in the county court race, and Tuesday’s primary results put Nazarian in the pole position with the only possible outside threat coming from a write-in candidate.
Reached after Tuesday’s results, Nazarian thanked all the voters who turned out to support him and the many people who contributed time, energy and money to his campaign in recent months, including his wife, who unexpectedly became a campaign manager.
“So many people chipped in to help us get out in the community, meet voters and build awareness,” Nazarian said, adding it was a “true honor” to run with the support of the county Republican and Conservative committees.
Nazarian, who previously said the Second Amendment became one of the most talked about issues on the campaign trail, noted Tuesday there is a community of gun owners in Oswego County who recognized the election could directly impact their Second Amendment rights. County court judges can be tapped as the local licensing authority for concealed carry, or pistol, permits.
“They’re relying on me to protect those rights and I won’t let them down,” Nazarian said of local gun owners.
Without a Democratic candidate, Nazarian is a near lock to serve a 10-year term as Oswego County Court judge. He said Tuesday over the next several months he’ll be preparing for the role in every way that he can, adding “you never step into a courtroom unprepared.”
“I owe that to the voters, I owe that to the attorneys, I owe that to the litigants,” Nazarian said about being prepared. “And that’s what I intend to do.”
Nazarian also acknowledge the hard work put in by Oakes and his campaign. As county court judge and district attorney, Oakes and Nazarian will often be in the same courtroom in the coming years. Nazarian said the two are both professionals and there would be no concerns about working together in the future.
A Shroeppel judge since 2013, Nazarian is a 1993 graduate of John C. Birdlebough High School in Phoenix and earned a business degree from SUNY Oswego before attending University at Buffalo Law School.
Nazarian is the second Shroeppel Town Court judge to make the move to Oswego County Court in as many years, following Judge Karen Brandt Brown who became the first female Oswego County Court judge after being elected in 2020.
Oakes, who has served as Oswego County District Attorney for 10 years, has more than two years remaining on his term as the county’s top prosecutor. He said Tuesday's results would not deter his commitment to doing the right thing, adding if anything the race and its outcome has strengthened his resolve.
“While I’m disappointed by tonight’s outcome, I appreciate the support I received,” Oakes told the Pall-Times after results were in, expressing gratitude for those who came out and voted and supported his campaign. “I will continue to fight for justice in my role as district attorney, seeking to make our community safe for everyone.”
Republicans occupy 23 of the 25 seats on the Oswego County Legislature and each of the countywide elected offices. Because Republicans dominate local politics, the results of Tuesday’s primary elections have an oversized impact on Election Day in November. In some cases, such as the county court race, Republican primaries serve as de facto elections in races without Democratic challengers.
Nearly two dozen Republican and Conservative primaries concluded Tuesday with county court judge the only countywide office contested this year.
Democrats have more challengers slated for the November election than any time in recent memory, but Republican Primary winners are likely to see significant success later this in a county in which Republican voters outnumber Democrats nearly two to one. There were no Democratic primaries in Oswego County this year.
Unofficial election results from around Oswego County
The following information was provided by the Oswego County Board of Elections and reflects unofficial primary election results as of 11:15 p.m.
Republican Party primaries
County Court Judge (countywide)
Armen J Nazarian: 3,980
Gregory Oakes: 2,609
County Legislator District Two (parts of Orwell, Albion, Williamstown and Richland)
Herbert G Yerdon: 282
Carl E Anson Jr.: 191
County Legislator District Seven (part of town of Mexico)
Frank C Bombardo: 216
Amanda Magro: 197
Albion Town Council
Michael J Ford: 77
Corey W Holcomb: 89
Richard D Corlis Sr: 65
Steve Steinfeld: 95
Albion Superintendent of Highways
Ted W Bennett: 104
Mark A Hier: 69
Constantia Town Council
Michael A Donegan II: 62
Thomas J Moran: 140
Ronald A Chapman, Jr: 223
Granby Town Justice
Tracy Doyle: 199
Lori Lee Blackburn: 112
Hannibal Town Justice
Eugene Hafner: 196
Jack S Beckwith, Jr: 234
Elizabeth A Ritchie: 116
Hastings Town Supervisor
Tony Bush: 446
Mike Clark: 350
Hastings Town Council
Al Hanson: 383
Ed Foster: 368
Mark Martino: 383
John Donohue: 370
Minetto Town Supervisor
Nickolas A Spilman: 69
John L Familo: 71
New Haven Town Supervisor
Frederick F Wilbur: 99
Dan Barney: 153
Parish Town Supervisor
James J Bernys: 166
Mary Ann Phillips: 144
Parish Town Clerk
Mercedes Marie Seeber: 153
Kelly I Reader: 160
Parish Town Council
Douglas C Houghton: 189
Robin A.E. Novak: 183
John T Horning: 163
Parish Superintendent of Highways
George Horning: 157
Craig I Petit: 153
Richland Town Council
Donna Gilson: 113
Sue E Haynes: 236
Robert North: 282
Schroeppel Receiver of Taxes
Lynett M Greco: 139
Ryan Wood: 201
Scriba Town Supervisor
James Oldenburg: 322
Kelly M Lagoe: 218
Scriba Town Clerk
Rebecca Lavery: 404
Gina Gambino Fatiga: 133
West Monroe Town Justice
Colleen A Sullivan: 142
Paul D Vollmer: 68
Fulton City Councilor Ward Four
James R Myers: 40
Ethan Parkhurst: 56
Conservative Party primaries
County Court Judge (countywide):
Armen J Nazarian: 167
Gregory Oakes: 60
Granby Town Justice
Tracy Doyle: 4
Lori Lee Blackburn: 6
Hannibal Town Justice
Eugene Hafner: 14
Jack S Beckwith, Jr: 17
Elizabeth A Ritchie: 25
