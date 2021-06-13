Nazarian, Oakes battle for Republican and Conservative lines in county judge race

OSWEGO — The next Oswego County Court judge could be decided later this month by the Republican and Conservative party primaries with no Democratic challenger in the race.
Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes and Schroeppel Town Judge Armen Nazarian are squaring off in both the Republican and Conservative primaries, with both candidates touting themselves as fair and honest adjudicators who would uphold the law in a way that best serves the community and public safety. Nazarian, a Shroeppel Town Judge for nearly a decade, and Oakes, the county’s district attorney for a decade and a local prosecutor for 20 years, both have extensive judicial backgrounds and are seeking a 10-year term in Oswego County Court.
Judicial candidates are generally prohibited from expressing political views and sharing their opinion on court rulings, but both candidates recently sat down for extended interviews with The Palladium-Times and laid out why they believe they are the best candidate for the job.
The county court judge race is the only contested countywide race on the ballot this year.
Nazarian, who has the backing of the county Republican and Conservative parties, is a 1993 graduate of John C. Birdlebough High School. He earned a business degree from SUNY Oswego before earning a law degree from University at Buffalo Law School.
The Phoenix-based lawyer has managed his own practice since 2012 and served as Schroeppel Town Judge since 2013, overseeing what he described as “one of the higher volume town and village courts in Oswego County.” Nazarian said his experience as a general practice attorney, time on the bench in town court and “strong protective nature of our constitutional rights” make him an ideal candidate to move up to Oswego County Court.
Oakes, a Williamstown native who attended Altmar-Parish-Williamstown schools, earned an undergraduate degree from Elmira College before graduating from Boston College Law School in 2000. Oakes interned at the Oswego County District Attorney’s office during law school, and after a brief stint as a general practice attorney returned to the office and has not left.
Asked about his main qualifications for county court judge, Oakes said there is a stark difference between town court and county court — a place he’s practiced for the last two decades. County court largely handles felony cases, which often get into complicated medical, forensic and mental health issues.
“I’ve been a practicing attorney in that court for the last 20 years handling felonies, starting from grand larceny cases up to and including murder cases and everything in between,” Oakes said.
Oakes said criminal law is “a specialized area of law that requires experience and specific knowledge” to handle correctly and ensure the fair administration of justice. He compared it to the study of medicine and noted people would not go to a dermatologist for a cardiac issue.
“During the investigative stage the court may be asked to review and issue search warrants and I have personally prepared and helped police prepare scores of those over the years,” Oakes said, adding that experience would ensure those documents and whatever evidence was uncovered in searches would be admissible in court.
County court judges also review grand jury transcripts to make sure there’s legally sufficient evidence and proper instruction was given, Oakes said, noting he has presented hundreds of cases to the grand jury over the last 20 years and knows what is required.
Nazarian billed himself as the candidate with the widest array of experience, noting over his career he has handled “thousands of cases” in criminal, family and civil proceedings, all of which require the application of different bodies of law and rules of evidence and procedure.
When Nazarian moved back to the Oswego County area after law school his first job was with Stanley Law, with a focus on civil law and personal injury. He said he developed “a strong understanding of civil practice and procedure” in that role, and following that experience opened his own practice and worked in a variety of areas while at the same time taking on the role as Schroeppel Town Judge.
Judicial experience is “maybe the most important aspect” of his qualifications, Nazarian said, adding “town court handles much more than just traffic tickets and case intake.”
“It’s important for the people of Oswego County to understand how my experience as a town court judge qualifies me to be a county court judge,” Nazarian said, adding town court judges preside over “cases that are procedurally handled almost identically in county court.”
Nazarian said he feels very strongly that the town court experience would be an asset to him at the county court level and called his judicial experience “the ideal training.”
“Impartiality is another aspect of being a town court judge that I think I’ve developed a really good reputation as,” Nazarian said. “That’s the number one thing I believe you want in any judge, is for someone to make decisions not based on their emotions or their feelings but only based on what the law is.”
As county court judge, Nazarian said he would do his best to make level-headed decisions based strictly on the law and how it applies to the facts of the case. Nazarian promised to approach cases using logic and without emotion or opinion, if elected to the position. He said the county also needs someone in the position who would be proactive, and not use the COVID-19 pandemic, bail reform provisions or other excuses to delay cases.
Asked about the most important attributes for a county court judge, Oakes said over the past 20 years he has had the benefit of appearing in front of dozens of judges at various levels and the best judges keep an open mind and give both sides a chance to be heard.
“The fair administration of justice requires the court to look at the specific facts of the case, the circumstances surrounding the events, the circumstances of that particular defendant and also the wishes of the victim,” Oakes said. “Then really take a holistic approach to the case to figure out what makes sense.”
Oakes said one of the judges he admired the most in his decades as a prosecutor was former County Court Judge James McCarthy, who the longtime district attorney said “always remembered there was a human element to each case” on both sides and made sure the process was fair.
There are some major differences between his job as a district attorney and that of a county court judge, Oakes said, noting as a prosecutor he is “relentlessly victim-focused” while as a judge he would bring a more balance approach and be a “fair and neutral arbiter.” Oakes said his 20 years as a prosecutor are the “ideal training and insight for a judicial candidate” and would help him be a balance judge.
County court judges could also be tapped as the local licensing authority for pistol permits, but there is no certainty either candidate would be appointed to that role if elected. Both candidates said the second amendment is one of the most asked about topics on the campaign trail and told The Palladium-Times they are supportive of the second amendment and would apply the laws as written in New York if made the licensing authority.
“Although there’s been a lot of things that have changed since then, the reasons why we were given those rights have not changed,” Nazarian said of the second amendment. “We have a lot of people in our community who are concerned about their second amendment right to protect themselves and protect their families.”
Oakes said his job would be to uphold and honor all constitutional rights, including the second amendment.
“The law sets forth the standard for issuing concealed carry and that people need to show proper cause and that’s governed by statute and case law,” Oakes said, noting he would follow state and federal law on the subject and adding “judges ignoring statutes creates the kind of inconsistencies that undermine the public confidence in the judicial system.”
On the subject of bail reform, both candidates are largely prohibited as judicial candidates from commenting on the merits of the recently adopted state laws but offered up some glimpses of how they might utilize existing statutes to move cases forward and reach a timely disposition. Both candidates said scheduling orders and other measures could be used to move cases forward more quickly, and noted regardless of their personal feelings they would be required to follow bail statutes as judges.
Oakes said, if elected, something he would work to implement would be a mental health treatment court in Oswego County modeled after the drug treatment court, which he said has had a dramatic impact on the community.
“Far and away substance use is the number one driver of criminal activity, but mental health conditions are a significant contributor and there’s a lot of interplay between those two,” Oakes said, adding another item on his agenda would be the implementation of a “one family, one court” system in Oswego County, something that could foster more timely resolutions, save taxpayer money and result in better solutions that address all aspects of a case.
Both Oakes and Nazarian are married with two children they have raised in Oswego County.
County court judges in New York typically handle felony cases in which charges carry a jail term of more than one year and serve ten-year terms. County courts also have limited jurisdiction in civil cases involving amounts up to $25,000, according to the New York State Unified Court system. Oswego County Court judges are paid roughly $200,000 per year.
Primary elections are held June 22. Visit the New York or Oswego County board of elections for information on polling sites and times.
