Navigation season on canal to begin May 21

ALBANY — The New York State Canal System is slated to open for the 2021 navigation season May 21 if conditions permit, according to state officials, who last year delayed the opening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Wednesday announcement, state officials advised mariners that all portions of the state canal system are scheduled to resume operations at 7 a.m., Friday, May 21. Standard operating hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the seasonal closing date, which is scheduled for Oct. 13.
There will be no tolls or fees for recreational use of the canal system in 2021.
Canal officials noted the proposed schedule could be impacted by the pandemic and/or the need to repair critical infrastructure, but the public would be notified if any postponement or closures occur.
Certain local locks and lift bridges will operate on demand from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Sept. 15, including Lock O-1 in Phoenix, Locks O-2 and O-3 in Fulton, Lock O-8 in Oswego, Lock E-23 in Brewerton and Lock E-24 in Baldwinsville.
Watercraft arriving prior to the scheduled closing time will be admitted through structures, according to the state Canal Corp.
The full list of locks and lift bridges with extended hours until 10 p.m. through Sept. 15 is as follows:
• Lock C-1, Halfmoon
• Lock E-7, Niskayuna
• Lock E-8, Rotterdam
• Lock E-23, Brewerton
• Lock O-1, Phoenix
• Lock O-2, Fulton
• Lock O-3, Fulton
• Lock O-8, Oswego
• Lock E-24, Baldwinsville
• Main Street Lift Bridge, Fairport
• Lock E-32, Pittsford
• Lock E-33, Henrietta
• Spencerport Lift Bridge
• Adams Basin Lift Bridge
• Park Ave. Lift Bridge, Brockport
• Main St. Lift Bridge, Brockport
• Holley Lift Bridge
• Hulberton Lift Bridge
• Ingersoll St. Lift Bridge, Albion
• Main Street Lift Bridge, Albion
• Eagle Harbor Lift Bridge
• Knowlesville Lift Bridge
• Medina Lift Bridge
• Middleport Lift Bridge
• Gasport Lift Bridge
• Exchange St. Bridge, Lockport
• Lock E-34/35, Lockport
• Lock CS-1, Cayuga
• Lock CS-2/3, Seneca Falls
• Lock CS-4, Waterloo
The following locks will have extended hours until 7 p.m. through Sept. 15:
• Lock E-25, Mays Point
• Lock E-26, Clyde
• Lock E-27, Lyons
• Lock E-28A, Lyons
• Lock E-28B, Newark
• Lock E-29, Palmyra
• Lock E-30, Macedon
In addition to the structures listed above, state officials said Lock E-2 through E-6 and Guard Gate #2 in the Waterford Flight, as well as Locks E-21 and E-22, will operate on demand from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday from May 21 to Sept. 15. The Waterford Flight will operate 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesday through the same time period.
Visit Canals.NY.gov or follow the Canal Corp. on Facebook or Twitter for updates and more information.
