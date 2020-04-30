Nature Conservancy, Lake Partnership to offer invasive species webinars

PULASKI — During this time of social distancing, join the St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (SLELO PRISM) online and learn about invasive species threatening your area and ways you can help protect your lands and waters from these species.
Below are some free upcoming webinars:
• Friday, May 15 10-11:30 a.m.: Harnessing the Power of iMap Tools to Enhance Community Science Efforts. alling all hikers, paddlers and outdoor enthusiasts, volunteers, and those who work with invasive species! Keep an eye out for invasive species while exploring the outdoors and report observations with your smartphone using the iMapInvasives app. Learn where to search for invasive species threatening the St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario (SLELO) region through our interactive online story map.
• Wednesday, May 20 1-3 p.m.: What to Know about Native & Invasive Plants and Pollinators. Join Sue Gwise, Cornell Cooperative Extension‘s Horticulture Educator and Master Gardener Coordinator, and Megan Pistolese, SLELO PRISM‘s Outreach and Education Coordinator, as they discuss native plants for your yard. Matt Schlesinger, Chief Zoologist with New York’s Natural Heritage Program, will discuss how you can support community science through photographing pollinators in your own backyard.
You will learn how to detect non-natives on your property, native alternatives for common invasive ornamentals, and how to attract pollinators to your yard.
• Thursday, May 21 from 1-2 p.m.: Calling all Gardeners and Plant Dealers Beware of Asian Jumping Worm! Asian jumping worm is an invasive earthworm that dramatically impacts the health of the landscape and forested soils. This invasive worm easily goes unnoticed and is mostly unknowingly spread by gardeners through infested nursery stock.
Asian jumping worm has been confirmed present in Colton, NY from an iMapInvasives observation submitted by one of our volunteers. This is the first reported observation confirmed in the St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Region (counties of Oswego, Oneida, Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence).
If you are a gardener or someone who sells plants, please join us to learn how to recognize Asian jumping worm, what to do if you find it and how to prevent the spread.
For more details and to register visit: www.sleloinvasives.org/events/ or reach out to megan.pistolese@tnc.org; 315-387-3600 (7724).
