National Park Service invites public input on Fort Ontario Special Resource Study

OSWEGO — The National Park Service invites public input on a special resource study focusing on Fort Ontario, best known as a British and American military installation from the mid-18th century to the end of World War II.
Since 1946, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation has owned and managed the central fort complex known as Fort Ontario State Historic Site. The National Park Service’s special resource study will assess how cultural and natural resources associated with the fort’s long history meet criteria to be recommended for designation as a unit of the National Park System. The comment period will extend until Nov. 1, 2021.
The study was authorized by the Fort Ontario Study Act (Public Law 115-255), which directed the Secretary of the Interior to conduct a special resource study of Fort Ontario. The study will evaluate the Fort, including areas within and beyond the existing State Historic Site boundaries, using special resource study criteria such as national significance, suitability, feasibility and potential management strategies used to consider possible designations of new units of the National Park System. The study’s findings, along with any recommendations from the Secretary of the Interior, will be reported to Congress. The study is expected to run through 2023.
For further information on the ongoing study and all other facets of the National Park's examination of Fort Ontario, see https://parkplanning.nps.gov/FortOntarioSRS.
A virtual public meeting is set for Sept. 15, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. See the project website at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/FortOntarioSRS and the “Meeting Notices” tab for details.
During the meeting the National Park Service staff will describe the special resource study process and answer questions. A recording of the meeting will be available on the same website after Sept. 15.
An online public comment submission portal can be accessed online through https://parkplanning.nps.gov/FortOntarioSRS and click the “Open for Comment” tab.
Submissions by mail:
National Park Service
Denver Service Center
Attn: Fort Ontario Study / Hilary Retseck, 12795 West Alameda Pkwy. PO Box 25287, Denver, CO 80225-0287
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.