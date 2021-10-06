OSWEGO — The massive undertaking of converting Oswego Speedway’s “Steel Palace” into the “Clay Palace” for the 49th NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week is complete, and today’s “DIRTcar Day” kickoff celebration awaits.
At noon today, the DIRTcar parade rolls through the streets of Oswego. Residents will hear the rumble of Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modifieds, DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman Modifieds, and the full-fendered DIRTcar Pro Stocks all along the parade route.
The parade of racecars will be followed by a special announcement in Civic Plaza near city hall at 12:30 p.m. with Oswego Mayor William Barlow.
Because of persistent rain the past few days, officials have canceled today’s practice sessions at Oswego Speedway to preserve the track.
The other events today remain on schedule. Oswego Speedway gates will open at 7:30 a.m. for campers and race teams, with tech inspection at 8 a.m.
At Oswego Speedway, fans can head over to the Island Stage for a party with DJ Rick Uhl from 9 p.m. to midnight.
On-track action today will be at Weedsport Speedway for the NAPA Super DIRT Week Kickoff Party featuring the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series and DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series Fall Championship, round two.
All of the NAPA Super DIRT Week racing action can be seen on DIRTVision. See SuperDIRTWeek.com for the complete schedule, ticket information, and more details.
