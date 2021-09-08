ALBANY — Throughout the spring and summer, residents in some states have reported finding songbirds afflicted by a recently discovered mysterious illness, and local avian experts are urging the public to help stop its spread.
First discovered in early summer, the illness quickly gained the attention of environmental officials as they worked to decipher it and above all, combat the spread. Afflicted young songbirds — such as common grackles, American robins, blue jays, and other species in mid-Atlantic states — suffering from the illness are found to have swollen eyes and/or might be suffering neurologically, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
To date, DEC officials said they have not found a connection between this new illness and local bird deaths.
“Because of the documented issues involving mass bird deaths in the mid-Atlantic states, DEC wildlife staff are on alert to look out for dead birds. However, there are no confirmed links between the local bird deaths and what’s happening in other states,” DEC officials recently told The Palladium-Times in an email.
The illness has been detected in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and the District of Columbia, according to the DEC.
While the illness has not been reported here, local avian expert and SUNY Oswego Ornithologist Dan Baldassarre told The PalladiumTimes the illness could potentially be linked to the recent emergence of cicadas.
“The illness has proven to be a mystery. Many things were tested and ruled out,” Baldassarre said during a recent email interview. “One hypothesis is it is related to the Brood X cicada emergence as the outbreak matches the map of cicada emergence. No cicadas in New York means no illness in New York.”
Brood X cicadas are a regional cicada population that live underground and emerge roughly every 17 years to mate, according to the National Centers of Environmental Information’s website (www.ncei.noaa.gov).
Officials have estimated the cicada’s emergence this year covers areas throughout states in the Midwest, Southeast, and the mid-Atlantic.
“It may be that toxic chemicals in the cicadas, perhaps via pesticides, caused the illness,” Baldassarre said. “This idea is also supported by the fact that the illness seems to have abated pretty dramatically with the disappearance of the cicadas.”
DEC officials said scientists at several regional laboratories have ruled out many likely possibilities for the illness including: West Nile Virus, finch conjunctivitis, Avian Influenza, SARSCoV-2 (virus that causes COVID-19 in humans), Newcastle Disease, various fungi, bacteria, parasites and viruses, and common toxins including many pesticides.
Baldassarre said many agencies have recommended removing bird feeders and sanitizing them to assist in preventing the spread.
“There was some concern that it could be transmitted from bird-to-bird, which is why there was widespread guidance to remove bird feeders,” he said.
Many reports the DEC has received including photographs were primarily of house finches, American goldfinches or purple finches infected with Mycoplasma gallisepticum — a bacteria prevalent in house finch conjunctivitis.
House finch conjunctivitis is an “extremely important cause” of illness in house finches and caused primarily by Mycoplasma gallisepticum. The bacteria affect birds similarly to this new illness and can be easily confused, according to the DEC.
“Many of the reports of eye lesions submitted with photographs are likely infected with Mycoplasma gallisepticum, which was originally detected in the late 1990s. The DEC has examined a number of these birds to confirm this diagnosis,” DEC officials said. “The DEC does recommend removing feeders for two weeks and cleaning and sanitizing them with a 10 percent bleach solution.”
Joining the DEC and other state agencies recommending sanitization of bird feeders is The Onondaga Audubon (OA) — an Onondaga County nonprofit tailored to conservation of avian wildlife throughout central and northern New York.
Earlier this year, OA officials echoed the DEC’s recommendations and urged residents to remove their bird feeders and clean them. OA officials late last month said they would provide a “big update” on their bird feeder recommendations within the next few weeks as the birds’ peak migration time approaches. As of Tuesday, the OA’s recommendations have not changed.
The DEC recommends residents monitoring birds who find any fresh bird carcasses to use gloves when handling them, placing them in a plastic bag kept on ice or in shade and then thoroughly washing hands afterward. DEC officials said they would continue to monitor bird populations for signs of the illness and to stay informed on the status in other nearby states.
For updates on this bird illness, visit www.dec.ny.gov.
