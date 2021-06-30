OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District (OCSD) and SUNY Oswego collaborative effort to promote local young artists’ work, talent and creative expression throughout the community has returned for its annual display.
The fourth annual My Hometown Banner Project, billed as a “celebration of the school district’s visual art programs,” showcases OCSD student-produced work on banners prominently displayed along city streets. This year’s banners are located at Breitbeck Park, City Hall and the corner of East First and Cayuga streets. The banners will be displayed until November.
The project started in the summer of 2016 and more than 100 pieces of art have been put on display since.
Project Director Cynthia Clabough, a SUNY Oswego art professor, spearheads the project every year and started it as a way to inspire and promote young artists’ work and honor the community’s creative spirit, she said.
“I realized I had been living in Oswego for more then 20 years and realized I lived here longer then any other place, I wanted to do something for the place I called home,” Clabough said Monday about the project’s origins.
The project allows Port City tourists and the community the opportunity to “know something about the schools here,” Clabough said, and recognize how “we have a great school system.”
OCSD officials said they were excited to see the projects return, saying how this project allows students a great opportunity to promote their work and lend their hand to the city’s appearance.
Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III applauded the students’ artwork, saying the art pieces are “inspiring” and a great display of the school district’s artistic ability.
“This year’s designs were inspiring and showcase everything that makes each corner of the district unique and all of the wonderful things that make our community so outstanding,” Calvin said. “We thank the city, SUNY Oswego and all of the organizations who have made this possible for our students.”
Each year the work is selected from the district art show by a panel of jurors. This year’s selection was no different; the 64 pieces of art transposed onto the 19 two-sided banners displayed in the community were selected from the district’s 2020 virtual art show.
The virtual art show showcased art pieces from all OCSD schools and grade levels. During previous years, students would traditionally have their work shown through an exhibition at SUNY Oswego’s Tyler Art Gallery, however in accordance with previous coronavirus-related restrictions, last year’s show was held virtually.
The project is funded through the Richard S. Shineman Foundation and supported by the Cornelius & Eleanor Borman Family Foundation, the art and design department at SUNY Oswego, the city of Oswego and the Oswego City School District.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said the collaboration was “a great way” to express how kids are feeling about the Oswego community.
“It is such an honor and privilege to be just a small piece of this large partnership,” Barlow said Monday. “The part that makes us all smile is driving around and seeing the artwork that’s hanging and knowing that our students actually drew that.”
