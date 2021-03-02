Music Class registrations open at CNY Arts Center

FULTON — Spring will bring a host of new classes at CNY Arts Center including a music program for the very youngest. Music Together with Miss Amy, a playful and energetic class for infants to 5 years old, led by Amy Nehlsen, will be offered on Wednesdays starting March 24 and running through May 26.
The class will lead children and their grown-ups through 45 minutes of singing and dancing, exploring the fun and magic of music with a song collection in a wide variety of tones, meters and cultural styles with percussion instruments and props.
“Playing music with children is so much fun, it’s easy to overlook how much they’re learning,” said instructor Amy Nehlsen. “Music Together with Miss Amy is designed to give children a rich music environment that, in turn, supports their overall development. Even better that they are discovering the magic of music with the grown-up they love right next to them.
“We give the tools and resources parents need with take-home materials,” Amy said, “to continue music-making at home so they can nurture their child’s musical growth with the benefits of music all the time, anytime.”
The class first debuted last spring at the Center and was well-attended. The class is returning a year later with a new song collection, “Triangle Song Collection” and new class days and times.
Music Together with Miss Amy, along with the administration of CNY Arts Center, continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation in the community. Until it is completely resolved, CDC and other health professionals set the standard on how best to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.
“We ask our families to help in keeping all the members of our musical community healthy by following established protocols,” Amy continued. “Classes may have immune-compromised individuals (including pregnant women) who may be more susceptible to viral respiratory infections, including influenza and COVID-19, so vigilance and adherence to this health policy is extremely important. Teachers reserve the right to send a family home from class if they feel these sickness protocols are not being followed.”
To ensure adequate protection, all instruments that are distributed will be disinfected between classes and the end of the day with hospital-grade sanitizing disinfectant. Classroom surfaces will be cleaned and sanitized daily. Some instruments and props may be taken out of circulation. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes will be available for use during class. Air is properly ventilated.
The 45 minute classes will run Wednesdays, March 24 through May 26 at 10:30, 3:30 and 4:30 pm at CNY Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton. Space is limited.
More information can be found online at www.CNYArtsCenter .com. To register for the class, contact Miss Amy at ai.nehlsen@gmail.com. All registrations are handled directly through Amy. For more information, contact Amy Nehlsen at 717-701-9603.
