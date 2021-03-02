Music Class registrations open at CNY Arts Center

Amy Nehlsen is ready to launch a new 10-week session of Music Together with Miss Amy at CNY Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St. in Fulton. The class for parents and infants through 5 years old will experience singing and dancing of a variety of cultures and styles with percussion instruments and props in each 45-minute session. To register for classes on Wednesdays, March 24 through May 26 at 10:30 a.m., 3:30 , and 4:30, email Amy Nehlsen at ai.nehlsen@gmail.com or call 717-701-9603.