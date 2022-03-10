OSWEGO — New York Department of Environmental Conservation officials, water pollution remediation crews, and U.S. Coast Guard members are working to address an oil spill at Oswego Harbor.
A State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) spokesperson said the spill was caused due to a failing underground pipe carrying residual fuel oil and should have no impacts to drinking water. DEC officials said the pipe is owned by Oswego Harbor Power LLC, which runs the Harbor energy generation station situated by the Lake Ontario shore.
The contaminant is known as “no. 6 fuel oil,” and according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is a “ dense, viscous oil produced by blending heavy residual oils with a lighter oil (often No. 2 fuel oil) to meet specifications for viscosity and pour point.” Information materials on oil spills provided by NOAA indicate that the fuel usually spreads into thick, dark, colored slicks that can contain large amounts of oil. An investigation is underway to determine the amount of fuel spilled, DEC officials said.
The DEC Spill Response team was immediately dispatched Tuesday night after receiving reports of an oil “sheen” in the water by Oswego Harbor at around 6:30 p.m. Cleanup efforts by an Oswego Harbor Power LLC contractor are underway with DEC oversight.
The U.S. Coast Guard members are monitoring the harbor.
“(The contractor) thinks they have mitigated the effect of any further damage and they are working on cleanup efforts,” Coast Guard Lieutenant Sean Dolan told The Palladium-Times Wednesday night. Dolan is the Coast Guard’s public information officer assigned to the area.
In a press release issued Thursday, Oswego Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Randy Griffin said DEC notified the city of the spill Wednesday.
City officials closed the lower trail at Breitbeck Park to allow for continued cleanup work at the spill site and “capture the oil residue that was released,” Griffin said.
“Clean water in Oswego Harbor and Lake Ontario are critically important to our residents and wildlife,” Port City Mayor Billy Barlow said in a press statement. “We will do our part to ensure that the oil spread is limited and that as much of the fuel that can be captured.”
The Oswego Harbor Power Plant is an oil-fueled energy project initially commissioned in 1975 and owned by NRG Energy. The plant is located on 93 acres along the south shore of Lake Ontario and can generate enough electricity to support over 1.3 million homes, according to the NRG website.
Dolan said generally oil pollution in a body of water can damage existing plants and animals.
“The Coast Guard is committed to this environmental response, and to make sure that we get there and manage those cleanups,” he said. “We want to remediate these situations as soon as possible with minimal effect to any sort of natural plants or animals.”
