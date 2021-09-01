OSWEGO — For local residents suffering from multiple sclerosis, the ninth annual MS Resources of Central New York Poker Walk is a very big deal.
The event scheduled for Oct. 2 hosted by Bridie Manor in Oswego is designed to raise funds to provide basic services for those suffering from this debilitating disease affecting the central nervous system.
“The money pays for things like rides to the neurologist,” said Annette Simiele, associate director, MS Resources of CNY. “Also, room air conditioners, cooling vests, and in one case, an entrance and exit ramp was built on a person’s house making the home more accessible.”
Simiele said because the disease attacks the central nervous system it’s important to keep the person with MS from getting overheated. Rise in body temperature can exacerbate a case to point a person feels weak and can have trouble walking.
Those interesting in taking part in the MS Poker Walk can sign up or get more details at www.msresources.org. Poker Walk details are under the “Events” tab.
Check-in for the event begins at 9:30 a.m. at Lombardo’s Bridie Manor, as it has the previous eight years. Owner/operator and co-creator of the walk, Larry Lombardo, said he himself suffers from MS and wanted to do something to help others who face the same struggles.
“In 1987 I opened the restaurant and also started to experience some difficulties,” Lombardo said. “I had trouble walking. I starting falling down and tripping, that sort of thing. About a week after we opened the restaurant I got diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.”
Lombardo said he didn’t act right away
“So, I didn’t do much for years,” he said. “But in 2012 I thought a good way to celebrate our 25 years in business was to do some sort of event for MS, to raise awareness for MS, and for all the people around here to participate in it. I went to talk to the folks at MS Resources of CNY, they came up with the idea for the poker walk, and it’s been a pretty good success ever since.”
At the time of registration each participant will receive his or her wristband, an envelope to keep their cards in, and a map to instruct the walkers where to begin building their possible winning hand. In years past, walkers have been routed to the Press Box Restaurant, Man in the Moon Candies, and The River’s End Bookstore.
“A volunteer of MS Resources will be at the stops to allow each player to pick a playing card,” Simiele said. “Then they go to the next stop and so on and so forth.”
Simiele said once players have gathered all the cards for their poker hand, they’re asked to return to Bridie Manor, where they’ll have the option to throw away two cards and draw/buy two more.
Simiele said they would announce the winning hand at approximately noon.
“Whoever wins the best hand wins their choice of the top five prizes,” Simiele said.
Simiele said in years past, the prizes have been beautiful. Robert Berkley, a physical therapist who shares the parking lot with Bridie Manor, is donating a large-screen TV.
“He’s wonderful,” Simiele said of Berkley. “He’s been providing the television all nine years now.”
Also, Simiele said they’ve received “huge” fruit baskets from Ontario Orchards, bracelets and necklaces from Cook’s Manufacturing and DuFore’s jewelry stores, and baskets of cheer from the Woodchuck Saloon.
In addition, an auction will be held during the end-of-event picnic for the walkers at Bridie Manor. Hot dogs, hamburgers, potato chips and a variety of salads and beverages will be available, all donated by Lombardo.
Simiele said she thanks everyone who is participating in this year’s event, especially, her two other “musketeers” at MS Resources of CNY, Executive Director Jessa Goss and Program Director Tammy Ballard.
MS Resources of CNY has generated in excess of $30,000 over the past eight years of the poker walk in Oswego. Simiele said she is proud to say that money has gone to help local people with MS with expenses.
Simiele expressed a desire to mention that MS Resources to local people suffering from the disease is not part of a nationally known agency.
“We are a local agency,” Simiele said. “We are staffed by local people assisting local clients with their everyday needs. To reiterate, 100 percent of the money raised by us goes for local needs. Everything that makes up our office is donated — copy machines, phones, furniture — the works. We keep our overhead low, so the money we do raise can be utilized by those persons who truly need it.”
Raising money to help local people with MS take care of necessities is very important, Simiele said, but to her it’s not the most important thing.
“My hope this event brings people a better awareness about the disease,” she said.
And maybe, when they interact with someone with MS, they’ll exercise a little more patience or kindness toward them.
Simiele said the poker walk in Oswego is planned for people to have fun and patronize local businesses, all while helping others.
“This world is so crazy right now,” Simiele said. “It’s just kind of a day to spread a little happiness, put a smile on somebody’s face, and to make money at the same time to support the work we do.”
Due to an uptick in coronavirus cases, Simiele asks participants to bring a mask they can slip on before entering any businesses. Hand sanitizer will be provided and everyone is asked to please respect social distancing.
Simiele also explained if a person is unable to participate and still wants to donate to the cause, they can call Bridie Manor the morning of the event. Also, they can log onto the MS Resources website at www.msresources.org, or call 315-438-4790. There is also information through a staff member how to participate virtually if unable to attend in person.
