OSWEGO — Rich Faith, a school bus driver for Christian Brothers Academy in DeWitt, sees it every day: the children’s willingness to learn and help, especially when it comes to helping climate change.
Faith, who doesn’t stop at just climate change, has a slew of children’s books, which are, what he calls, “inclusive.”
There’s the typical books about honor, courage, perseverance or determination. But his books are “broader,” taking real-life situations to print so that parents and children can have conversations.
He has books ranging from stories about being a kid dealing with glasses or being hard of hearing, all in cartoon-like stories.
But his book “Bee Scared,” which is part of the “Old Doc Turtle” series, focuses on climate change. The story centers around “Worker Scout Bee” finds that honey bees’ hives are closed, and saving honey bees — and the planet.
The series of books all began with a dream that woke Faith up at 1:27 a.m. He hopped out of bed and wrote the whole story down — that story ended up becoming “The Little Owl Who Said What.” The newborn owl was hard of hearing, and instead of “Who,” he was constantly saying, “What.”
That book led to numerous other books, including “Bee Scared.”
“It’s not a scary book. It’s just something for them to start being aware of that there is an issue and parents can read it to them then have discussions, because their future is in jeopardy,” Faith said. “I knew that book was going to be a very good book to help the kids.”
Faith, who lives in Oswego, is now bringing even more awareness to climate change with the Mother Nature Festival Live at Curtis Manor on April 30, thanks to the help of George Broadwell, owner of GS Steamers.
As a member of the board of directors for the Mother Nature Festival Live, Faith brought organization founder Gary Revel to Oswego, who noticed the river and Lake Ontario. Revel knew immediately they had to do something here as an organization.
Mother Nature Festival Live focuses on the theme of stopping global warming. The event on April 30 will have a few bands — including Oswego’s Frostbit Blue band and the Great American Robber Barons.
During the event, an environmental speaker will explain the organization’s cause.
“The idea that my daughter will live on a planet before she reaches my age that might not be inhabitable — the motivation I have? It’s not just for my daughter,” Faith said. “Once the word gets out that we’re in action, I think we’re going to get a fantastic response.”
Broadwell, who called Faith and Revel the “visionaries,” said his job is just to “make sure the event goes well.”
“When you talk about helping the environment, I think almost everybody is on board to do that,” Broadwell said. “To be able to participate and help in any way with something (like this), it’s a no-brainer.”
The fundraiser on April 30 is hopefully a precursor to the Stop Global Warming Conference on Sept. 16-17, also in Oswego.
“This (fundraiser) is an introduction to who we are and what we’re doing,” Faith said. “Once the word gets out that we’re in action, I think we’re going to get a fantastic response.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.