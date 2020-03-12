OSWEGO — Morningstar Residential Care Center and its three subsidiary facilities on Thursday announced visitation will be restricted for a two-week period.
The facilities affected are Morningstar itself, Waterville Residential Care Center, The Gardens by Morningstar and Aaron Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The facilities are not experiencing influenza or COVID-19 at this time, officials said, but they “want to keep it that way and protect our residents as best as we can.”
A release sent to The Palladuim Times said the Morningstar network would also cancel all “non-critical medical appointments” and traveling entertainment.
The actions are being taken as a preventative measure, officials said.
Morningstar President Joseph Murabito said the company will “re-evaluate this decision in two weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.