OSWEGO — Vaccinations have been on the rise across the nation in recent weeks as supplies become more consistent, and more than 10,000 Oswego County residents have now completed a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine schedule.
As the COVID-19 pandemic passes the one-year mark, the statewide vaccination effort has ramped up, and about 1.7 million New Yorkers, or 8.4 percent, have finished the two-dose vaccination series, according to the state Department of Health (DOH). Oswego County is slightly ahead of the statewide average, with 10,853 county residents, or about 9.2 percent, completing the full vaccination schedule, and another 8,824 residents receiving at least one vaccine dose.
Altogether, nearly 17 percent of the Oswego County population has received at least one vaccine dose, according to the latest data from DOH. Across the broader central New York region, which includes Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, roughly 260,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.
Oswego County Public Health Jiancheng Huang said the local vaccination supply has stabilized in recent weeks, with the number of shots in each shipment increasing and the timing of the shipments also becoming more reliable and consistent. Huang said residents have expressed frustration about the difficulty in scheduling an appointment and the sporadic availability of vaccine, and though that may continue, some improvement is expected.
“We have seen a more stable vaccine supply in terms of timing and quantity,” Huang said in an interview this week, adding officials can now predict a week or two ahead of time, rather than a day or two, when and how much vaccine will arrive to the county.
The Oswego County Health Department and Oswego Health have administered thousands of vaccines so far this year, with other local providers and pharmacies playing a supporting role in vaccinating the community. Oswego Health recently marked its 5,000th vaccination of health care workers, first responders, educators and other essential workers, and the county Health Department has administered nearly 6,000 shots to county residents.
Huang said the county Health Department and Oswego Health have been the county’s main providers, but ConnextCare and the roughly half-dozen local pharmacies administering shots have been critical in vaccinating the county’s residents.
“It’s a huge help, and without them we cannot build up immunity as fast,” Huang said, also recognizing the various county departments and volunteers aiding in the effort.
Vaccine supplies have been the most significant bottleneck in the inoculation cycle, but improvements by manufacturers and distributors have boosted supply in recent weeks, and a third vaccine from drug maker Johnson & Johnson is expected to further solidify the supply chain. More than 150,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected to be distributed throughout New York this week, including to Oswego County.
Huang called the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “a huge deal,” noting the one-shot administration would significantly ease the county’s vaccination process.
“This is a big help to build up our community’s herd immunity,” Huang said.
The county expects a mix of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the coming weeks, Huang said, adding the county Health Department has determined it would accept any available vaccine in order to protect the public health.
“Our department determined whatever vaccine we can get we will get and put into our resident’s arms as fast as we can and quickly build up herd immunity,” Huang said.
The first vaccine to fight COVID-19, a two-shot series developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, received emergency use authorization in early December, and a second, similar product developed by Moderna was authorized a week later. The single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved over the weekend.
Addressing claims that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not as effective as the two-dose versions from Moderna and Pfizer, Huang said that’s not an accurate portrayal of the data. Huang said the vaccines were tested in different locations, with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine tested against more viral variants, and their effectiveness measured differently.
“The bottom line is the three vaccines all reduce severe disease and all reduce death, there’s no doubt about it,” Huang said.
Beginning today the county Health Department will post a link after 10 a.m. each Thursday at health.oswegocounty.com that can be followed to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. A vaccination hotline is scheduled to launch today, officials said, to help people make appointments by phone. The phone lines will be open from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursdays at 315-349-3383.
Though vaccinations have picked up speed in recent weeks, Oswego County, New York state and the nation are far from reaching the roughly 60 to 80 percent vaccination threshold most experts believe is necessary for herd immunity. Complicating that objective currently is the fact vaccines have not yet been approved for use in children, and roughly 20 percent of the Oswego County population, and about 24 percent of the national population, is under the age of 18.
Approval of the vaccines for children is not expected until later this year, and is not likely to start any earlier than the upcoming summer.
