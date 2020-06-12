OSWEGO — College-based activists this weekend will present a list of demands to local leaders, including policies they say will address “heightened, uneven and disproportionate policing of students of color.”
Energized by a nationwide tide of social upheaval and a June 7 rally that drew hundreds to Oswego City Hall, the coalition of students, community members and supporters plans to march through the Port City streets again Sunday, June 14, beginning at SUNY Oswego’s Sheldon Hall at 1:30 p.m.
“We urge the Mayor and Common Council to prioritize funding for programs and community organizations to work in crisis intervention and prevention,” says a letter addressed to Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow. The protest will also celebrate the upcoming Juneteenth holiday, which marks the effective end of American slavery dating back to June 19, 1865.
The letters to Barlow and SUNY Oswego President Deborah Stanley, reviewed this week by The Palladium-Times, touch on a number of diversity, inclusivity and racial topics but center on a newly popular rallying cry: “defund the police.”
“Poverty, addiction and mental health have become criminalized in the city. By moving resources away from police and toward social services, all residents of Oswego and Oswego County will profoundly benefit,” the letter to Barlow reads. Current SUNY Oswego Student Association President Lizbeth Ortega signed the letter, joined by alumnus Omar van Reenen and the membership of Accept Oswego, a local organization founded to provide resources and support for LGBTQ youth.
The group’s demands range from symbolic to aspirational to dollars-and-cents. Among the demands: celebrate the upcoming Juneteenth holiday by hoisting a Black Lives Matter flag at city hall, mandate the Oswego Police Department (OPD) and city officials “actively engage with anti-bias/anti-racism education,” and, as a centerpiece, “defund the police and re-fund social services… (with) more resources into public education, quality mental health centers, affordable housing, wide-ranging transport, low-cost/subsidized child care… and health care for all.”
“Our jails have become mental health treatment centers, and our students of color have been overly policed, and face hostile policing in conjunctions with some residents with racial biases,” the letter concludes. “Thus, the Student Association Executive Branch of SUNY Oswego, along with the support of Accept Oswego, vehemently endorses the following demands for divesting from police and investing in our community, and call your attention to their swift implementation.”
In lengthy correspondence with The Palladium-Times, Barlow addressed the demands — some individually, some as a group.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow answers list of demands from protesters
Demand: ”Fly the BLM/Pan-African Flag to commemorate Juneteenth and stand in solidarityagainst institutional racism and police brutality.”
Barlow reply: “We always honor and welcome requests to hang flags, light City Hall and participates in campaigns for various causes. If the march ends near a city flag pole and they want to hang the flag, go ahead.”
Demand: “Expand and empower the Campus-City Relations Committee to include more students and disenfranchised residents, tasking them to oversee the implementation of reform in city.”
Barlow reply: “I’m more than happy to expand the CCRC. I appoint the members of the committee, but since being Mayor, I’ve let the Chairperson recommend who they want on the committee and I always go with their recommendation. I appointed Dr. Rodmon King, SUNY Oswego’s Chief Officer for Diversity and Inclusion, as the chairperson currently and welcome any suggestions the committee produces.”
Demand: “Mandate OPD and City Officials actively engage with Anti-Bias/ Anti-Racism education.”
Barlow reply: “We already mandate anti-bias training, anti-racsim training not only for OPD but all city personnel. We also do annual de-escalation training for OPD.”
Barlow addressed the following demands as a group:
“Defund the police and re-fund social services; place more resources into public education, quality mental health centers, affordable housing, wide-ranging transport, low-cost/subsidized child care, access to capital for small business and health care for all regardless of income.”
“Invest in mental health professionals for mental health/opioid calls.”
“Increase funding for non-profit community programs in crisis intervention/prevention.”
“Move resources where community needs it most; through funding for mental health services, youth programs, food banks, and impoverished residents.”
Barlow reply: “I do not, in any way, shape or form, support defunding our police department. I support and strongly believe there needs to be more resources for mental health professionals I support funding for nonprofits for crisis intervention. Since taking office, I’ve supported several programs and initiatives to improve and expand youth programming opportunities and we conduct our LIFT anti-poverty initiative, funding several effective programs to give individuals the resources they need and the opportunity they need to improve their lives and escape poverty. We also transformed our Rental Assistance Program that, instead of simply being a public subsidy available, now provides real resources to people on our program to be able to get employment, get better, safe housing, and have real opportunities. Lastly, our code enforcement program and all we’ve done to crack down on landlords and improve housing conditions in our community serves our student population and low-income population here in Oswego. We’ve demanded better housing conditions at a fair price for four years now and you can clearly see it has improved the housing stock and introducing other competition has stabilized prices, making housing much more affordable and accessible in the area.”
Multiple requests for comment to SUNY Oswego communications officials were not returned by press time.
